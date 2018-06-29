Franklin Back and Honored

COLUMBIA - James Franklin makes headlines again as he is recognized as an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award semifinalist.

This award honors the best offensive player in D1 football with an association to Texas, and senior quarterback Franklin is on the "Sweet 16" list of national college players.

SPORTyler gives Earl Campbell's award to an athlete who meets any one of the three criteria: born in Texas, graduated from a Texas high school, or attend a Texas college.

The offensive player additionally has to display Earl Campbell characteristics: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity. The tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals is another important aspect.

James Franklin was born in Texas and has proved he can overcome adversity and injury to have a successful comeback and successful season. He is one of three SEC players to make the semifinalist list, and the only Tiger in the running. Texas A&M has two players under consideration and Baylor has four.

On Saturday, November 23, this Missouri athlete will return to play against Ole Miss in the first game back after his early October injury.



On December 9 the finalists will be announced, so Franklin still has time to further prove himself this weekend. If he continues to the next round, the winner will be announced on January 10 in Tyler, Texas.