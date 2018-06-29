Franklin Gives Himself a C- in Debut

COLUMBIA - James Franklin started his first game of his college career on Saturday against Miami of Ohio and was rather critical of his first start at quaterback for the Tigers .

"Umm, I probably failed this test today, I'd say around a D maybe," Franklin said.

However, his recievers are still standing by the sophomore.

"I thought he looked good. He was saying after the game it just happens fast and he's just got to get used to it."

Franklin ran for 72 yards and a score, and did show some signs of promise for the future.

"He knows all the reads and he knows exactly what he's supposed to be doing, and you saw he can run pretty good today."

James is not a guy who really gets nervous. He's a really composed quarterback, and I think that's his biggest attribute."

With only 201 total yards, Franklin's performance wasn't necessarily the prettiest, but he did get the job done.

"I just think a win's a win and it's something I have to learn to enjoy, but there's things that I'm worried about and things that I'm focused on that I didn't do so well, so I give it a C- just to be more positive."

Following the likes of Gabbert, Daniel, and Smith, Franklin certainly has sopme big shoes to fill. Frankilin's next test will be no joke as weel as the tigers travel to Tempe to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils on ESPN this Friday.