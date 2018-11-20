Franklin Voted HAAC Men's Basketball Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY -- Junior guard Eric Franklin of Central Methodist was named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday morning.

The Eagles extended their current winning streak to four games with two victories last week with Franklin on the floor for 79 of 80 minutes of action. A native of Columbia, Mo., Franklin averaged 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists while hitting 55.6 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from 3-point range.

Central Methodist evened its record on the season with Franklin rarely leaving the court in the two victories. He played 39 minutes in a 58-49 win over Missouri Valley, tallying 18 points, five rebounds and four assists while hitting 7-of-13 field goals and 3-of-7 three-point attempts. He then went the distance at Benedictine on Saturday, posting 20 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists to along with an 8-of-14 clip from the field and 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

Franklin will represent the conference in the running for the weekly NAIA Men's Basketball Division I Player of the Week award, which will be announced no later than Tuesday afternoon.