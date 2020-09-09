Franklin woman stabbed to death, suspect in custody

FRANKLIN- A suspect is now in custody after the stabbing of Courtney Clardy, a 22-year-old Franklin woman, Monday night.

An arrest was made Tuesday morning in the murder of Courtney Clardy, a 22-year-old Franklin woman. Clardy was stabbed to death Monday evening and Howard County authorities made an arrest Tuesday morning. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/0Vf9UGXKdA — Ashley Wright (@AshleyWrightTV) September 8, 2020

Authorities responded to the call around 4:50 p.m.

Howard County Sheriff Mike Neal said, "The medics and my deputies responded, when they arrived on scene the 22-year-old victim she was dead at the scene."

According to Neal, suspect Emmett Wood Jr. was arrested after a witness alerted the sheriff’s office that Wood was still in the area.

According to Sheriff Mike Neal of the Howard County Sherrif’s Office, suspect Emmett Wood, Jr. was arrested after a witness alerted the sheriff’s office Wood was in the area. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/rHcAjeP1WM — Ashley Wright (@AshleyWrightTV) September 8, 2020

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F assisted the Howard County Sheriff's Office with the search. MSHP tweeted that the suspect was located near Highway 87 and Z. Force was used after he resisted arrest.

While assisting #HowardCounty Sheriff w/ search for a homicide suspect, troopers located the man near Hwy 87 & Z. Force was used after he resisted.



No officers injured. Minor injuries to suspect. Further info regarding homicide will be forthcoming from sheriff’s office. — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) September 8, 2020

"There was no injuries to police officers and the only injuries the suspect had is cuts and scrapes and stuff from being in the brush overnight," Neal said.

This investigation is ongoing. KOMU 8 will continue to update you with any new information.