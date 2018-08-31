Franks wins in 'do-over' election in St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Voters in St. Louis have picked Bruce Franks over incumbent Penny Hubbard in what's being called a "do-over" election for the Democratic nomination for a Missouri House seat.

Unofficial results from the secretary of state's office from Friday's special election show Franks got 2,234 votes, while Hubbard received 701. The re-do election was required over concerns about absentee voting.

The winner is a strong favorite in the November general election in heavily Democratic St. Louis.

Hubbard appeared to have defeated Franks by 90 votes in the Aug. 2 primary. Franks sued for a recount, raising concerns that absentee ballots were improperly cast. Franks won 53 percent of votes cast on Election Day, but 78.5 percent of the 530 absentee ballots favored Hubbard.

Circuit Judge Rex Burlison ruled earlier this month that a new election was necessary.