Fraternity gives $20,000 to burned-down Ferguson business

FERGUSON (AP) - One of the businesses burned to the ground during unrest in Ferguson last year is getting a $20,000 gift as it prepares to reopen in a new location.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity is giving the gift to Juanita's Fashions R Boutique. The business was destroyed in November after a grand jury's decision not to indict Darren Wilson, the Ferguson police officer who fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown.

Owner Juanita Morris questioned why police and the National Guard didn't do more to stop the violence that night. Her business was on West Florissant Avenue, but the new location will be a few miles away on New Halls Ferry Road. It is scheduled to open next month.