Fraternity Promotes Alcohol Awareness

Surveys show almost half of college students binge drink, and spring break is prime time for that dangerous activity.

Fraternity members set up an information booth in the commons area, put up posters on campus and had a large banner outside their house.

"Our biggest concern was over-consumption and making sure people think twice again before they take that extra drink," said Andy Chambers, "or think about having that extra drink, just think twice."

The Kappa Alpha house hopes to involve other fraternities and sororities in the future.