Fraternity Sets Up Fund for NW MO State Student

MARYVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A memorial fund has been set up for the family of a Northwest Missouri State University student killed Friday.

The university said in a release Saturday that the Sigma Phi Epsilon Alumni Board has set up a fund to help the family of Tomarken Smith, who died of head injuries. He was a senior pre-professional studies major and a member of the fraternity.

The Nodaway County prosecutor has filed charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault against 23-year-old Tony Overlin and 31-year-old Kevin Dell Mooney, both of Bethany. They were jailed on $100,000 bond, and their arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday. No attorney is listed for them in online court records.

Overlin and Mooney are accused of waiting until a bar closed and attacking Smith as he left the bar.