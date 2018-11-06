Fraud Suspect Shot

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

He then went to a Home Depot and allegedly tried the same thing. Police approached the man at Home Depot, but say he tried to ram officers with his vehicle, prompting a chase. Later, the man allegedly drove at an officer standing outside his car, prompting two Kirkwood officers to open fire. The suspect was hit twice. The suspect's condition was not known. St. Louis County police are investigating. The officers involved in the shooting are on routine administrative leave.