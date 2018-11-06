Free Agent Edwards Has Everyone Guessing

4 years 5 months 3 weeks ago Monday, May 12 2014 May 12, 2014 Monday, May 12, 2014 4:38:00 PM CDT May 12, 2014 in Sports
By: The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) - Social media was abuzz all weekend as Carl Edwards celebrated his return to Kansas Speedway: Carl sat with Joe Gibbs Racing at the driver meeting. Carl was flustered when asked if he can win a championship at Roush Fenway Racing.

Here we go again.

It's another contract year for Edwards, and everybody is talking about his future. Well, everybody except Edwards.

When Clint Bowyer removed himself from the free agent market last week by re-signing with Michael Waltrip Racing, attention turned to Edwards, the top available driver. The gossip and speculation is nearing a fevered pitch, and all signs point to Edwards ending his 12-year run with Roush to move into a fourth car with Gibbs.

It's a sensible move for Edwards, who was heavily courted by JGR in 2011 as he found himself in the hunt for his first Sprint Cup championship.

Edwards went back and forth, weighing both offers, dragging the process deep into the summer. It was practically unheard of for a points leader to consider leaving for another team while also racing for the title, but Edwards looked beyond the moment.

He rides a performance roller-coaster at Roush, where one season could produce multiple wins and a solid run at the title, only to go winless the next year and watch the Chase for the Sprint Cup championship from the sidelines.

That's not changed since Edwards scored a huge payday - thanks to a big assist from Ford Motor Co. - by signing a three-year extension that year. He went on to lose the 2011 title to Tony Stewart on a tie-breaker and hasn't been a threat since. Edwards went winless in 2012 and missed the Chase, and although he made two trips to Victory Lane last season, he finished last in the 13-driver Chase field.

Now it's time for Edwards to negotiate a new contract. It comes as he sits fifth in the standings with a win at Bristol that should be good enough to lock him into NASCAR's championship field.

Good enough to make a case for staying at Roush, right?

Not if he's again using a wide lens to look at his options. Edwards should see clearly that he's got just 14 top-five finishes since 2011, when he had 19 in one season. That JGR grass has to look a whole lot greener right now, especially after Matt Kenseth bolted Roush last season and racked up seven wins, 12 top-fives and raced Jimmie Johnson to the finale for the championship.

Of course he's going to JGR!

Or is he?

Remember, many thought an Edwards deal to Gibbs in 2011 was a sure thing. But for whatever reason - maybe things fell apart at JGR, maybe the Ford financial aid swayed Edwards' decision - he returned to Roush.

It means his next move is a mystery in part because Edwards likes to leave people guessing in this process, and that includes his bosses at Roush.

Jack Roush and team president Steve Newmark hear the same gossip in the garage and wonder what is going on. Edwards, who acts as his own agent, allows it to continue.

Only Edwards knows what he wants to do next year, and he isn't saying.

"You guys know that I don't like to talk about that stuff in the media," Edwards told reporters at Kansas. "To me, that is business and I have made the mistake of letting that turn into a big media thing before, so I would rather not talk about that and keep that between me and Jack and Steve Newmark."

Their hands are tied at Roush as they wait for Edwards. If they knew he was leaving, they could have made a run at Bowyer as Edwards' replacement. Now Bowyer is off the market, and the next best available driver is Greg Biffle, who already drives for Roush and the team is actively trying to re-sign.

The free agent market is thin after Biffle. Very thin. And if Edwards bolts, there isn't an A-league driver to replace him.

So if Roush management is anything like the fans, they must be fretting after Edwards stumbled through an answer Saturday night when asked by Darrell Waltrip if he can win a championship with the organization.

"It's been 10 years and really, overall, that's my goal. I believe if I work hard enough and Roush works hard enough, I believe we can do it," he said. "There's not a better year than this year with Jimmy Fennig, the Chase format, and finishing Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead. So yes, I know we can and we have to do it this year. We've just got to keep digging."

For some reason, Edwards twice said a championship at Roush has to be won this year.

Why? Only he knows. And Edwards is letting everybody guess.

More News

Grid
List

MIDTERM ELECTION: Track results for candidates and ballot measures
MIDTERM ELECTION: Track results for candidates and ballot measures
COLUMBIA - It's easy to see which candidates are leading and how various issues are faring on the KOMU 8... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 7:13:00 PM CST November 06, 2018 in Smart Decision

Texas man pleads guilty in theft of 650 guns in Missouri
Texas man pleads guilty in theft of 650 guns in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 27-year-old Texas man pleaded guilty to participating in the theft of 650 guns from a UPS... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 5:12:46 PM CST November 06, 2018 in News

LIVE BLOG: Midterm election gets huge turnout; could change political course
LIVE BLOG: Midterm election gets huge turnout; could change political course
COLUMBIA - BEAR WITH US AS WE SORT THROUGH SOME TECHNICAL ISSUES. The Missouri Secretary of State's office said... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 3:15:00 PM CST November 06, 2018 in Smart Decision

One dead, one injured in shooting at Columbia apartment complex
One dead, one injured in shooting at Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a homicide that left one person dead at The Links apartment complex in north Columbia.... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 1:38:00 PM CST November 06, 2018 in News

Missouri death penalty case seems to turn on Kavanaugh vote
Missouri death penalty case seems to turn on Kavanaugh vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh seems open to the arguments of a Missouri inmate in Kavanaugh's first... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 11:40:26 AM CST November 06, 2018 in News

200 mass graves of thousands of ISIS victims found
200 mass graves of thousands of ISIS victims found
(CNN) -- More than 200 mass graves containing the remains of thousands of victims have been found in areas formerly... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 10:11:51 AM CST November 06, 2018 in News

Trump to spend Election Day out of public eye
Trump to spend Election Day out of public eye
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump, his shadow hanging over midterm elections that will determine the future of his administration,... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 9:52:00 AM CST November 06, 2018 in News

Concerned residents discuss Columbia transit cuts
Concerned residents discuss Columbia transit cuts
COLUMBIA – Recent and upcoming public transportation changes have some residents upset. In September , the city council voted... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 7:23:00 AM CST November 06, 2018 in News

The Latest: Missourians cheer Trump's last midterm rally
The Latest: Missourians cheer Trump's last midterm rally
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and midterm elections (all times local): 11:10 p.m. President... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 10:13:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Local faith-based group encourages people to get out and vote
Local faith-based group encourages people to get out and vote
COLUMBIA - Organizations, like Faith Voices, are encouraging all eligible voters to participate in Tuesday’s election. Faith Voices focuses... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 7:59:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
COLUMBIA - Ads have already gone after the Republican Senate candidate's views on healthcare coverage for pre-existing conditions and his... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 5:54:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in Target 8

Mid-Missouri counties see early signs of high voter turnout
Mid-Missouri counties see early signs of high voter turnout
FAYETTE - Some mid-Missouri counties have shown early signs of high voter turnout for the midterms. Howard County Clerk... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 5:40:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Election officials discuss digital security ahead of midterms
Election officials discuss digital security ahead of midterms
COLUMBIA - As talk of foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election stretches well into 2018, Missouri election officials prepare... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 5:30:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Police: Man arrested in bank robbery implicates himself in other crimes
Police: Man arrested in bank robbery implicates himself in other crimes
COLUMBIA - Police say a man arrested after a bank robbery in south Columbia has implicated himself in several other... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 4:45:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Update: GOP canvasser fired after removing McCaskill tag
Update: GOP canvasser fired after removing McCaskill tag
COLUMBIA - With just one day to go before mid-term elections, volunteers are canvassing neighborhoods. A representative from the Republican... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 3:49:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Columbia College hosting veterans week
Columbia College hosting veterans week
COLUMBIA- Columbia College is hosting a Veterans Week to honor those who have and continue to serve. Activities include... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 3:40:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Potential scam asks for Darnell Gray funeral donations
Potential scam asks for Darnell Gray funeral donations
JEFFERSON CITY - One Facebook group exposed a possible scam artist trying to raise money for the funeral of Darnell... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 3:28:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Two women charged after St. Louis daycare 'fight club' video surfaces
Two women charged after St. Louis daycare 'fight club' video surfaces
(CNN) - Two daycare workers have been charged after video of a 'fight club' featuring toddlers surfaced. Tena Dailey, 22,... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 2:49:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 44°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11pm 44°
12am 42°
1am 41°
2am 41°