Free Bus Rides

Transit officials said riding the bus also would save money for drivers because gasoline prices are so high. Bus rides usually cost 50 cents, or $20 for a month of unlimited rides.

"We're not advocating that people ride only the bus," said Columbia Transit Representative Mark Grindstaff. "We understand that individuals who have cars provide their own transportation for many of their transportation needs. Use the bus as a supplement."

Grindstaff said at least a million people have used Columbia buses this year.