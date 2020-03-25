Free educational resources to use while schools are remote

COLUMBIA - As Missouri's public and charter school districts switch to online and remote learning, there are plenty of ways to enhance the virtual experience.

The education of at least 54 million students have been impacted by COVID-19, NBC reports. More than 45 states have shut down public and private schools, and Missouri is one of them.

NBC suggests using printable online worksheets.

"Museums are also offering virtual tours," NBC reports.

Here is a list of some resources to educational websites for your kids:

All of these websites offer free resources and educational activities for your kids while they stay at home.