Free Flu Vaccinations Begin in Boone County

COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services began offering free flu vaccines for ages six months to 18 years on Monday. Vaccinations are open to everyone regardless of income at the health department. Walk-ins are welcome and the clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

This year, the health department received a $122,341 grant from the David B. Lichtenstein Foundation that is funding the free vaccinations. Last year, this fee was covered by the federal government. Health department Public Information Specialist Genalee Alexander said around 6,200 children were vaccinated last year.

For everyone 19 years or older, the injectable flu vaccine is $25 and FluMist nasal spray is $30. FluMist can be given to healthy, non-pregnant people aged two through 49.

Flu vaccinations will be offered through the spring. Alexander said the health department will go to all Boone County public schools along with some private schools starting in mid-October to offer the flu vaccination to students.