Free Parking Available to Festival Goers

COLUMBIA - Both residents and visitors began to show up Friday to attend the Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival. Free parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in all city garages, lots, and at parking meters on open streets during festival hours. Festival hours Friday run from 5 to 11 p.m. and on Saturday, hours will be from 11 in the morning to 11 at night.

Kevin and Cathy Westerhaus are residents who have taken advantage of the Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival free parking at 10th and Cherry for the past two years. "It's a very convenient place to park," said Kevin Westerhaus.

The city said vehicles will be subject to towing and city parking enforcement when its a matter of public safety, fire safety and hazardous conditions, or when a "no parking" notice is posted.

The following streets will be closed during festival hours:

Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Streets between Broadway and Locust Street

Seventh Street between Cherry and Elm Streets

Eighth Street between Locust and Elm Streets

Cherry Street between Fourth and Seventh Streets

Locust Street between Sixth and Ninth Streets

Elm Street between Sixth and Ninth Streets