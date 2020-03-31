Free "scrappy meals" offered for people affected by COVID-19

COLUMBIA - Six restaurant owners gathered together to provide "scrappy meals" for those in need due to COVID-19 on Monday afternoon. "Scrappy meals" are free meals made from leftover scraps, including pasta, baked goods and bread.

All meals are from Pasta La Fata, Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co., Pizza Tree, Cafe Berlin, Scotts Baked Goods, and Fiddle and Stone Bread Co.

When people came up to the tent, they were given up to two meals for each household. Within eight minutes of opening, all the meals were gone.

The owner of Pasta La Fata, Michelle La Fata, said even though her business and many others are struggling during this time too, she hopes to keep offering "scrappy meals" as long as possible.

"So many people are without pay during this time and I'm just doing my part to help those in need," La Fata.

Even though not everyone in the community who attended Monday lost a job due to COVID-19, Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co. owner, Bryan Maness, said it's more about always helping no matter why people need it.

"We don't have any requirements for who can come grab a meal, the community is always open to a helping hand." Maness said.

La Fata said additional meals can be taken for people at risk who are unable to attend. When at the event, all social distancing rules still apply to keep the community safe by offering drive through or walk through services.

She said if demand is high, her hope is to host more "scrappy meal" events during the COVID-19 crisis.