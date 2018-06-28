Free Service Helps Dig You Out Of a Hole

COLUMBIA - Whether you're digging a garden or a foundation doesn't matter whether you're using a shovel or a backhoe you're required to call us, 1 800 DIG-RITE OR 811. It's an insurance policy for them.

Utility companies pay for these guys to mark the buried lines.

Derek Leffert works for Missouri One-Call Inc. You're supposed to call him before you dig. You don't want to pay for the damages and you don't want to hit something that's going to blow up.

And remember, maybe there's no free lunch but this is done at no cost to you. Missouri One call is funded soely by the utility companies as an insurance to make sure their faculities don't get hit.