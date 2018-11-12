Free Shack Burgers Headline Preview for Homecoming Crowds

COLUMBIA - Students lined up outside of the newly remodeled MU Student Center Friday to receive a free lunch. The lunch was sponsored by the MU Homecoming committee as a "thanks" for being patient with the construction in the student center.



But Friday's was no ordinary lunch. The lunch featured the original "Shack Sauce" from the landmark burger and bar joint called "The Shack." The joint was a popular hangout for MU students for decades. The Shack burned in 1988. The Shack stood where the Reynolds Alumni Center now sits on newly-renamed Tiger Avenue, the former Maryland Avenue.



This year's homecoming theme is "Tradition Set in Stone," and to keep this tradition set the same way, the new student center will feature a re-creation of The Shack, but it will have a new name: Mort's. MU alum Mort Walker is the man who brought the cartoon Beetle Bailey to life while he attended MU as a student. Walker was a regular at the Shack.



MU promises that Mort's will be a place students can hang out, grab a Shack Burger, play pool or Foosball, and even reserve the area for events.

Walker will attend a book signing Friday at the student center in honor of the new Shack.



Mort's will remain open on Friday, but will close again until the grand opening. Student Center officials hope to have Mort's up and running in January.

