Free Tax Assistance Available for Columbia Residents

COLUMBIA - Columbia residents may have until April 15 to submit their taxes, but MU Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is already opening its doors.

The assistance does two things - helps residents with their taxes and helps MU students learn.

The sites help with tax return preparation, but most sites also have free electronic filing.

Columbia sites:

Stanley Hall Room 162 Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays 4:30-8:00 p.m.

Saturdays 10:00-1:30 p.m. Cornell Hall Room 5 Mondays 4:30-8:00 p.m.

The tax assistance at MU asks for walk ins only. They will help residents on a first come, first served basis.

Things to bring:

Photo ID

Social Security cards for you, your spouse, and any dependants

W-2 form for every job you worked in 2012

Routing and Account number for direct deposit

2011 Tax Return (optional)

In 2012, did you...

Receive unemployment compensation? Bring your Form 1099G

Pay for child care? Bring the total you paid for child care expenses and the name, address, and Tax ID/Social Security number of the child care provider

Pay student loan interest? Bring the total of the student loan interest you paid

Pay for tuition? Bring Form 1098 for you, your spouse, and/or dependent children



VITA is an IRS-sponsored program that provides free tax preparation assistance for low- to moderate income-level homes. Trained community volunteers may help with special credits, such as Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, and Credit for the Elderly or the Disabled.