Free Wi-Fi hotspots set up in Callaway County for people working from home

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Working from home might cause stress if you don't have access to Wi-Fi. But early this month, Callabyte Technology installed eight free Wi-Fi spots around the county to help ease the working from home transition.

This coming weekend, Callabyte is hoping to add more hot spots to more locations.

Tom Howard, CEO for Callaway Electric Cooperative, the company that owns Callabyte Technology, said they are encouraging them to make use of it.

"One of our cooperative principles is concern for community, and during these trying times we are witnessing people working from home, doing telemedicine, staying in contact with other members and using entertainment," he said.

Curt Warfield, City Manager of Kingdom City, said this allows people to get their work done when they previously might not have been able to.

"We are not encouraging people to leave their homes unless it is necessary," Warfield said. "We have a lot of kids out of school that may not have internet capabilities."

Howard says he checked and within the past few days hundreds of people are making use of the free hot spots.

"We encourage people to make use of them," Howard said. "Educational work and do business and to stay in contact with loved ones."

Callabyte Technology LLC has installed various hot spots, one at New Bloomfield Elementary, Holts Summit Civic Center, Hams Prairie Store, City Hall Kingdom City, Hermann City Hall, and one outside of Callaway Electric Cooperative.



