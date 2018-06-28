Freedom Riders Cruise into Columbia

Ruggiero and his fellow bikers hope to raise $100,000 for the legion's American Legacy Scholarship Fund for children of U.S. servicemen and women in Iraq.

"It's a great cause with some wonderful people with big hearts that really want to stand up and take care of troops and families," said National Commander Thomas Bock.

Riders raised $20,000 at the opening ceremony Thursday in Indianapolis. The bikers leave Columbia Saturday morning for Hays, Kan. Another 300 riders will join up before they end their fundraiser at the American Legion National Convention in Salt Lake City next weekend.