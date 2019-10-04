Freese, Molina Homer in Cards Win Over Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (AP) -- Adam Wainwright pitched three scoreless innings in his second outing of the spring, and David Freese and Yadier Molina homered in the St. Louis Cardinals' 7-1 win over the New York Mets on Tuesday.

Wainwright, returning from elbow surgery that shelved him all of last season, gave up one hit and one walk, throwing 25 of 40 pitches for strikes.

Mets starter Mike Pelfrey left some pitches up early on, and the Cardinals took advantage. Freese, the World Series MVP who also had a three-run homer Monday, hit a two-run shot over the right field wall with one out in the first inning, and Molina led off the second with a homer to left.

Pelfrey gave up four runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings.