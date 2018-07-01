Freeze Warning Hits Mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - Temperatures fell as the first freeze warning of the fall season hit Mid-Missouri early Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service released a few tips for staying warm and safe during the colder weather.

• Check your car for frost before driving and watch for any ice on the roads

• Bundle up with a scarf and gloves

• Bring any outside plants indoors

The freeze warning is in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday. Mid-Missouri counties under the warning include Boone, Callaway, Cole, Monroe, Montgomery and Osage counties.