Freight broker to open office in St. Louis

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A national freight brokerage firm plans to open a new office in St. Louis that could employ 95 people within the next five years.

Gov. Jay Nixon said Friday that Total Quality Logistics plans to invest $1.2 million in the project.

The Cincinnati-based company coordinates freight shipments between trucking companies and businesses needing to move products. With the addition of the Missouri office, the company will have locations in 14 states and employ more than 2,800 people.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development said Total Quality Logistics could receive more than $1 million in incentives under the Missouri Works program if it meets job-creation and investment criteria.