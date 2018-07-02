Freightquote to Add 400 Jobs in Kansas City

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A freight-shipping broker plans to hire 400 workers this year in Kansas City.

Freightquote, which used incentives to move from Lenexa, Kan., to Kansas City last year, currently employs 1,000 people.

The firm moved into its new headquarters in south Kansas City after receiving a state and city incentive package valued at $64.3 million over 23 years.

The Kansas City Star reports in return for the incentives, Freightquote pledged to grow to 1,350 employees by 2016.