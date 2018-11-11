Frequent Fayette Water Main Breaks Costs Businesses Money

FAYETTE - A boil order is in effect Thursday after a water main broke Wednesday night and again Thursday morning. Crews were attempting to replace multiple water valves when the water main broke. Brickhouse Sports Bar and Grill worker Tony Adams said it's a frequent occurance of about once every month and costs the restaurant money.

"We have to go to the store and buy our own ice, our ice maker is pretty much useless. We have to buy our own soda," Adams said. "There's a special way we wash the dishes in the back. Everything has to be boiled."

The boil order was in effect for the whole city of Fayette, affecting over 2,500 residents. City Administrator Robin Triplett said the city has gone through about 15-20 boil orders over the last year because of construction. Officials advised residents to boil water for three minutes prior to use for drinking or using for food. Officials said some residents reported little to no water pressure. Triplett said crews did nothing wrong for the break to occur.

"It wasn't something done incorrectly," Triplett said. "It was something that just happened. I would say eventually that valve was going to go bad anyway and they were just trying to make the repair, but it blew out in the mean time."

She said boil orders take about 24 to 48 hours to be lifted after the water main is fixed so the city can test the water.