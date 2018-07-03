Fresh grounds for coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity

16 hours 50 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 4:54:24 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in Continuous News
By: The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Go ahead and have that cup of coffee, maybe even several more. New research shows it may boost chances for a longer life, even for those who down at least eight cups daily.

In a study of nearly half-a-million British adults, coffee drinkers had a slightly lower risk of death over 10 years than abstainers.

The apparent longevity boost was seen with instant, ground and decaffeinated, results that echo U.S. research. It's the first large study to suggest a benefit even in people with genetic glitches affecting how their bodies use caffeine.

Overall, coffee drinkers were about 10 percent to 15 percent less likely to die than abstainers during a decade of follow-up. Differences by amount of coffee consumed and genetic variations were minimal.

The results don't prove your coffee pot is a fountain of youth nor are they a reason for abstainers to start drinking coffee, said Alice Lichtenstein, a Tufts University nutrition expert who was not involved in the research. But she said the results reinforce previous research and add additional reassurance for coffee drinkers.

"It's hard to believe that something we enjoy so much could be good for us. Or at least not be bad," Lichtenstein said.

The study was published Monday in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

It's not clear exactly how drinking coffee might affect longevity. Lead author Erikka Loftfield, a researcher at the U.S. National Cancer Institute, said coffee contains more than 1,000 chemical compounds including antioxidants, which help protect cells from damage.

Other studies have suggested that substances in coffee may reduce inflammation and improve how the body uses insulin, which can reduce chances for developing diabetes. Loftfield said efforts to explain the potential longevity benefit are continuing.

Adam Taylor, fetching two iced coffees for friends Monday in downtown Chicago, said the study results make sense.

"Coffee makes you happy, it gives you something to look forward to in the morning," said Taylor, a sound engineer from Las Vegas.

"I try to have just one cup daily," Taylor said. "Otherwise I get a little hyper."

For the study, researchers invited 9 million British adults to take part; 498,134 women and men aged 40 to 69 agreed. The low participation rate means those involved may have been healthier than the general U.K. population, the researchers said.

Participants filled out questionnaires about daily coffee consumption, exercise and other habits, and received physical exams including blood tests. Most were coffee drinkers; 154,000 or almost one-third drank two to three cups daily and 10,000 drank at least eight cups daily.

During the next decade, 14,225 participants died, mostly of cancer or heart disease.

Caffeine can cause short-term increases in blood pressure, and some smaller studies have suggested that it might be linked with high blood pressure, especially in people with a genetic variation that causes them to metabolize caffeine slowly.

But coffee drinkers in the U.K. study didn't have higher risks than nondrinkers of dying from heart disease and other blood pressure-related causes. And when all causes of death were combined, even slow caffeine metabolizers had a longevity boost.

As in previous studies, coffee drinkers were more likely than abstainers to drink alcohol and smoke, but the researchers took those factors into account, and coffee drinking seemed to cancel them out.

The research didn't include whether participants drank coffee black or with cream and sugar. But Lichtenstein said loading coffee with extra fat and calories isn't healthy.

___

Follow AP Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner on Twitter: @LindseyTanner .

____

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

More News

Grid
List

City of Columbia responds to CPOA's council meeting criticism
City of Columbia responds to CPOA's council meeting criticism
COLUMBIA - Monday's city council meeting got off to a tense start when Alan Mitchell, president of the Columbia Police... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 5:41:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Hikers found dead in Alaska identified as Columbia residents
Hikers found dead in Alaska identified as Columbia residents
JUNEAU, Alaska - Two missing hikers whose bodies were found Monday were from Columbia. The National Park Service tentatively... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 2:16:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Lawsuit filed in November ballot issue after fuel tax added to bill
Lawsuit filed in November ballot issue after fuel tax added to bill
JEFFERSON CITY - A November ballot issue is under attack after the house bill attached to it was changed to... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 1:22:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

UPDATE: One man dead, another wounded in Kansas City shooting, suspect arrested
UPDATE: One man dead, another wounded in Kansas City shooting, suspect arrested
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Police say one man was killed and another critically wounded when they were shot outside of... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 12:53:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Trump administration to reverse Obama-era guidance on use of race in college admissions
Trump administration to reverse Obama-era guidance on use of race in college admissions
(CNN) -- The Trump administration is planning to rescind a set of Obama-era policies that promote using race to achieve... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 11:40:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
(CNN) -- Flying to the beach may be more expensive this summer. Rising fuel prices are pressuring airline profits.... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 10:26:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Holiday traffic builds; safety precautions advised.
Holiday traffic builds; safety precautions advised.
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT are stepping up safety efforts as the Fourth of July travel... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 10:16:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

More than 36 kids die in hot cars every year and there's no clear solution
More than 36 kids die in hot cars every year and there's no clear solution
(CNN) -- Vehicular heatstroke. Hyperthermia. The devastating effects of a child being left in a hot car. It's every parent's... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 7:08:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Archbishop Wilson convicted of covering up sex abuse avoids prison
Archbishop Wilson convicted of covering up sex abuse avoids prison
(CNN) -- The highest ranking Catholic official to be convicted of covering up sex abuse has been spared prison and... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 6:57:47 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

New changes on the way for Jefferson City Memorial Airport
New changes on the way for Jefferson City Memorial Airport
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Memorial Airport might see some new changes in the next few years. The airport... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 6:34:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Renovated museum opens as part of $380M Gateway Arch project
Renovated museum opens as part of $380M Gateway Arch project
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The centerpiece of a five-year project to transform the area around the Gateway Arch officially opens... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 5:13:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Trump says he has interviewed 4 candidates for high court
Trump says he has interviewed 4 candidates for high court
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump interviewed four prospective Supreme Court justices on Monday and had plans to meet with... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 5:06:04 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Fresh grounds for coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity
Fresh grounds for coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity
CHICAGO (AP) — Go ahead and have that cup of coffee, maybe even several more. New research shows it may... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 4:54:24 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in Continuous News

Jefferson City Council takes first step to create new river port
Jefferson City Council takes first step to create new river port
JEFFERSON CITY - Approving the proposal for a port authority is the first step for the development of a new... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 8:22:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Moberly Police look for answers in woman's disappearance from 1994
Moberly Police look for answers in woman's disappearance from 1994
MOBERLY – Moberly police are making a new push for answers in a mysterious Moberly disappearance dating back 24 years.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:05:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Businesses downtown react to CID's five-year plan
Businesses downtown react to CID's five-year plan
Columbia – Cleaning sidewalks, improving alleys and increasing the safety of downtown garages are among the goals of a new... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 3:11:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

UPDATE: 3-year-old dies in Idaho stabbing, eight others injured
UPDATE: 3-year-old dies in Idaho stabbing, eight others injured
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A 3-year-old girl who was stabbed in a mass attack on her birthday has died of... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 2:55:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued a protective order on Friday in the ongoing lawsuit over the use... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 1:44:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
10pm 82°
11pm 81°
12am 79°
1am 79°