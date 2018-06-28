Freshman C.J. Jarvis Hits it Big in His Opportunities

COLUMBIA - CJ Jarvis wasn't much more than a pinch-hitter for most of the season.

But a trip back home to Texas changed that. Jarvis got his first start of the season when the Missouri Tigers squared off against Baylor.

"That's something I've worked my whole life to do is to be playing college baseball. And getting the chance to play in Texas, at home in front of a lot of family members and friends, it was unforgettable," Jarvis said.

"We put CJ in at the bottom of the lineup, playing third base. He gave us a spark offensively. He had some big hits for us the first couple weekends he was there which means he was on base when the lineup turned over when Connor [Mach] and Jonah [Schmidt] and Blake [Brown] and those guys came up," said head coach Tim Jamieson.

And after going 4-4 in the series finale, Jarvis found himself back in the lineup the next weekend against Texas A&M.

"It's been nice because I've got a lot of friends on both of those teams. It's been cool. People back home have definitely been checking in," Jarvis said.

But big games against old friends mean nothing compared to the chance to play Oklahoma in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Sooners released Jarvis from his scholarship earlier this year.

"We recruited him out of high school as well. He was one of those kids that before he made his decision on Oklahoma, we were recruiting. So we knew about him beforehand and word travels fast when you hear of kids getting released," Jamieson said.

"I can't wait to play Oklahoma. If there is a little bit of a grudge there, that'd be the team it's with. Yeah, I'll want to see them when we go to Oklahoma City," Jarvis said.

And after this weekend's series in Nebraska, the Tigers are Oklahoma City-bound.