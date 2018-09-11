Freshman enrollment for MU down nearly 1,500 from last year

COLUMBIA - Following the May 1 national decision date for college choices, the Vice Provost for Enrollment Management at the University has confirmed that the entering freshman class of fall 2016 will be fewer than 5,000.

Freshman deposits-- the enrollment fee of $300 that incoming freshman pay-- have decreased by 1,470 compared to last year and 1,749 from two years ago.

Freshman applications decreased by 866 from this time last year, according to the Enrollment Management office.

Applications for non-residents for the freshman class decreased by 902 from this time last year. However, applications from Missouri residents for the freshman class increased by 248.

There is a decrease of 749 graduate school applications from last year, and a decrease of 1,140 from two years ago.

The May 1 report from the Vice Provost of Enrollment Management said: