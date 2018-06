Friday, April 25: Local Scores

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from around the area for Friday, April 25.

High School Baseball

Boonville 6, Centralia 8

Fulton 4, Blair Oaks 1 (game one)

Fulton 1, Hannibal 6 (game two)

Warrenton 6, Battle 3

Mexico 7, North Callaway 5

NCAA Baseball

Mizzou 1, Florida 7

NCAA Softball

No. 15 Mizzou 5, No. 3 Florida 3

NAIA Baseball

William Woods 5, Benedictine Springfield 3

NAIA Softball

Columbia College 3, Benedictine Springfield 6 (game one)

Columbia College 14, Benedictine Springfield 1 (game two)

No. 16 Central Methodist 14, Missouri Valley 0 (game one)

No. 16 Central Methodist, Missouri Valley (game two)

William Woods 9, Hannibal-LaGrange 0 (game one)

William Woods 5, Hannibal-LaGrange 0 (game two)

NAIA Womens' Tennis

Stephens College 0, No. 12 Graceland College 9