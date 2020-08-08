Friday Cardinals game off again after additional player tests positive
ST. LOUIS — Friday's Cardinals game against the Cubs is canceled after an additional Cardinals player tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Tweet from the Cardinals.
Decisions about the rest of the series are still pending as the team goes through more testing.
