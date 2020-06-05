Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports eight new cases

8:00 p.m.: Boone County reports eight new cases



According to the City of Columbia/Boone County Health Department, the total number of active confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Boone County was 40 as of Friday.

5:00 p.m.: 2 new positive cases in Saline County

There are 2 new positive cases in Saline County, according to the county's health department. There are now 35 active cases in the county, with two COVID-19 related deaths.

1:30 p.m.: Capitol Region Medical Center adjusting COVID-19 mobile testing hours

Capitol Region Medical Center in Jefferson City is adjusting their mobile testing site hours beginning Monday, June 8, according to a press release.

The new hours are: Monday thru Friday 8:00 am – 2:00 pm and Saturday 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. There is no testing on Sunday.

12:45 p.m.: Boone County Fair canceled

The Boone County Fair, originally scheduled for July 14-18, has been canceled, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Fair Board.

According to the fair board, the decision to cancel the fair comes from City of Columbia officials, who are not allowing the fair to continue due to the most recent health orders.

10:30 a.m.: County health departments offering COVID-19 testing

Several county health departments announced COVID-19 testing options on their Facebook pages Friday.

Audrain County

SSM Audrain: Saturday, June 6 from 8-9 a.m. Pre-op patients with doctor's order only

Arthur Center: Sunday, June 7 from 2-4 p.m. at Presser Performing Arts, no order required

Boone County

MU Drive Thru: Saturday, June 6 from 8 a.m.-noon at the Hearnes Center parking lot, no order required

Chariton County

Free testing at Keytesville School: June 17 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Testing to be done regardless of symptoms

Montgomery County