Friday COVID-19 Coverage: 27 new cases in Boone County

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.

Previous coverage:

Updates for Friday, August 7 will become available below:

4 p.m.: 27 new cases confirmed in Boone County

2 p.m.: Community transmission increasing in Cole County

The Cole County Health Department reports 70% of the county's positive COVID-19 cases have been traced back to travel or another known case, meaning the remaining 30% of cases are of unknown origin. This rate of community transmission is increasing in the county.

2 p.m.: 996 new cases reported in Missouri

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting an additional 996 confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 57,379.

An additional 22 people have died from the virus, for a total of 1,301.

1 p.m.: Boone County reports fifth COVID-19 death

11 a.m.: Parson, state university heads stress safe campus environments:

With the first day of classes for many Missouri universities fast approaching, Gov. Mike Parson and state higher education leaders Thursday stressed ensuring safe environments for students, faculty and staff.

“We found, of course, that we are all facing very similar challenges,” said University of Missouri-St. Louis Provost Marie Mora. “But one of the things that we need to emphasize is that when we start in the fall, we need to be safe in the fall.”

She spoke at a news conference following a meeting she attended with Parson, University of Missouri System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi, Missouri University of Science & Technology Chancellor Mohammad Dehghani and Lincoln University President Jerald Jones Woolfolk.

Parson said he would help the state’s universities in whatever way he could. This included obtaining financial assistance, guidance from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and COVID-19 testing.

Parson also emphasized the importance of effective contact tracing in having universities remain open throughout the fall semester. He urged counties to keep allocating their federal CARES Act money and prioritize both testing and contact tracing.

