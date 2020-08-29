Friday COVID-19 coverage: 81 new cases in Boone Co., 44.6% positivity rate

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.

4:15 p.m.: 81 new cases in Boone County, 543 active cases

Boone County Public Health and Human Services report a 44.6% positivity rate for the week of Aug. 21 - Aug. 27. That is an increase from the previous rate of 10.6%.

Officials say there were 1,406 less people tested and 210 more positives than the previous week.

Boone County has recorded a positivity rate of 44.6% for the week or 8/21/2020 - 8/27/2020. This is an increase from the previous rate of 10.6%. For reference, there were 1,406 less people tested and 210 more positives than the previous week.

There are now 543 active cases of COVID-19 and 12 people are currently hospitalized.

Since the start of the outbreak, 2,316 have tested positive and seven people have died in Boone County.

Boone County recorded 81 new COVID-19 cases today, August 28. There have been a total of 2,316 cases in the county, 543 of which are currently active.

3:00 p.m.: Missouri reports a 7-day positivity rate of 12.3%

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 1,418 new cases and 14 new deaths in the state.

Since the start of the outbreak, 80,992 people have tested positive and 1,464 have died of COVID-19.

COVID-19 update for August 28:

- 80,992 cumulative cases

- 1,464 total deaths

- 1,418 new cases, 14 new deaths (past 24 hours)

- 12.3%: 7 day positivity rate



COVID-19 update for August 28:

- 80,992 cumulative cases

- 1,464 total deaths

- 1,418 new cases, 14 new deaths (past 24 hours)

- 12.3%: 7 day positivity rate

12:30 p.m.: Active number of student cases at MU rises to 306



MU reported that there are 306 active student cases. That is 1% of the entire student body.

At this time, 70 students have recovered from COVID-19.

It is also important to note that MU does not require students to get tested for COVID-19.

11:30 a.m.: Boone County Health Department confirms new positivity data

Our partner, KBIA, confirmed Friday with the Columbia/ Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department that in the past seven days, the average 18 to 22 year old positivity rate per day was 60.4%.

Positivity rate is the number of individuals who tested positive out of the total number of those tested.

In the week before, the positivity rate for the same age range was 38.7%.

The Health Department also told KBIA that in the past seven days, 18 to 22 year olds were 59.5% of all positive individuals in the county. The week prior to that, 18 to 22 year olds were 34.5%.

Interactive COVID-19 dashboard



As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily.

This map, developed by staff at the Columbia Missourian, reflects the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Senior Services. Case counts are normalized with population numbers to show the number of cases per 100,000 people in each county. Numbers update daily.