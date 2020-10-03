Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County records 12.8 percent positivity rate for last 7 days

1 day 7 hours 44 minutes ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 7:50:00 AM CDT October 02, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

Previous coverage:

Updates for Friday, Oct. 2 will become available below:

8 p.m.: Callaway County adds 12 new cases

Callaway County reported 12 new cases on Friday. There are 91 currently active cases in the county and 619 recoveries.

8 p.m.: Cole County adds 16 new cases

Cole County reported 16 new cases on Friday, for a grand total of 133 active cases. 1,433 patients have recovered.

4:45 p.m.: Boone County records 12.8 percent positivity rate for last seven days

The Boone County Health Department released a new COVID-19 positivity rate, 12.8 percent, for the week of Sept. 25 to Oct 1.

The last recorded positivity rate was recorded at 11 percent for the week of Sept. 18 to Sept. 24.

The county added 57 cases in the last 24 hours, marking 33 active cases. There are 77 hospitalizations in Boone County, an all-time high.

4:30 p.m.: Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate lowers for 10th day straight

The CPS 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 36.4 as of Friday afternoon, marking 10 days of decrease.

There were 53 new cases added Friday. 

1:45 p.m.: Father Tolton Catholic football game canceled 

The Tolton Catholic football game scheduled for Friday night is canceled, according to a press release from the high school.

Tolton Catholic football was set to play Duchesne High School of St. Charles.

According to the release, Duchesne had positive COVID-19 tests this week in their fall athletic programs, and out of caution for both schools, the game is canceled.

12:30 p.m.: MU adds 13 new student cases

The University of Missouri reported 13 new student cases on Friday. The total number of active student cases now stands at 76. 1,554 students have recovered. 

There are currently two active cases among MU faculty, 16 active among MU staff and 5 among the UM System staff. 

7 a.m.: Missouri DHSS reports 1,485 new cases

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a 1,485 increase in cases in the past 24 hours. 

The department also reported 16 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Missouri has now seen a total of 129,397 positive cases and 2,144 deaths from COVID-19 since the outbreak started.

12 a.m.: President Trump and First Lady Melania test positive for COVID-19

President Trump announced just before midnight on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19. 

The First Lady also took to Twitter, where she said they both feel good. The President and the First Lady have postponed upcoming events.

Interactive COVID-19 dashboard

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. 

This map, developed by staff at the Columbia Missourian, reflects the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Senior Services. Case counts are normalized with population numbers to show the number of cases per 100,000 people in each county. Numbers update daily.

More News

Grid
List

Boone County voters cast in-person absentee ballots
Boone County voters cast in-person absentee ballots
BOONE COUNTY -The Daniel Boone Regional Library's Bookmobile turned into a voting mobile on Saturday. Voters in Boone County... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, October 03 2020 Oct 3, 2020 Saturday, October 03, 2020 2:09:00 PM CDT October 03, 2020 in News

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley to be tested Saturday after two members of Senate Judiciary Committee test positive for COVID-19
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley to be tested Saturday after two members of Senate Judiciary Committee test positive for COVID-19
(KY3) - The office for Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley says he will be tested Saturday for COVID-19 after two members... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, October 03 2020 Oct 3, 2020 Saturday, October 03, 2020 1:06:00 PM CDT October 03, 2020 in Top Stories

Patriots-Chiefs showdown postponed to Monday or Tuesday
Patriots-Chiefs showdown postponed to Monday or Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Patriots-Chiefs game has been postponed until Monday or Tuesday due to positive coronavirus tests.... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, October 03 2020 Oct 3, 2020 Saturday, October 03, 2020 11:27:00 AM CDT October 03, 2020 in Top Stories

White House doctor says Trump doing 'very well' at hospital
White House doctor says Trump doing 'very well' at hospital
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s doctor says he is doing “very well” as he spends the weekend at... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, October 03 2020 Oct 3, 2020 Saturday, October 03, 2020 11:16:00 AM CDT October 03, 2020 in News

WATCH LIVE: Trump's doctor to give update on condition
WATCH LIVE: Trump's doctor to give update on condition
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump’s doctor will provide an update on his condition Saturday... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, October 03 2020 Oct 3, 2020 Saturday, October 03, 2020 9:39:00 AM CDT October 03, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: DHSS reports 25 new deaths in past 24 hours
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: DHSS reports 25 new deaths in past 24 hours
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, October 03 2020 Oct 3, 2020 Saturday, October 03, 2020 9:25:00 AM CDT October 03, 2020 in News

Bob Gibson, Hall of Fame ace for Cardinals, dies at 84
Bob Gibson, Hall of Fame ace for Cardinals, dies at 84
Hall of Famer Bob Gibson, the dominating St. Louis Cardinals pitcher who won seven consecutive World Series starts and set... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, October 03 2020 Oct 3, 2020 Saturday, October 03, 2020 6:00:00 AM CDT October 03, 2020 in News

Trump 'in a race' against Covid-19 and experimental treatment makes it 'a fair fight,' Regeneron CEO says
Trump 'in a race' against Covid-19 and experimental treatment makes it 'a fair fight,' Regeneron CEO says
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump is now "in a race" against the coronavirus, the CEO of biotechnology company Regeneron said... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 9:14:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

TIMELINE: President Trump and First Lady test positive for COVID-19
TIMELINE: President Trump and First Lady test positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, the president announced late Thursday evening. ... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 6:44:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson orders review of veteran's home COVID-19 procedures
Gov. Parson orders review of veteran's home COVID-19 procedures
JEFFERSON CITY- Following the news of deaths in four Missouri Veterans Homes, Missouri Governor Mike Parson ordered an external review... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 6:05:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

FNF Pregame Week 6: Multiple schedule alterations throughout the week
FNF Pregame Week 6: Multiple schedule alterations throughout the week
MID-MISSOURI - Week six of Friday Night Fever with KOMU 8 has arrived. Before you head out to your team's... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 5:56:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Local infectious disease doctor answers COVID-19 questions
Local infectious disease doctor answers COVID-19 questions
COLUMBIA — KOMU 8 News talked to MU Health Care's Dr. Amruta Padhye, an infectious disease doctor, and brought her... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 5:15:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 6: High School Football Scores from around Mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 6: High School Football Scores from around Mid-Missouri
MISSOURI - Listed below are score for high school football games across mid-Missouri. Final scores are bolded and home teams... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 6: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 6: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 6 of Friday Night Fever! Our Game of the Week features Jefferson City taking on Hickman. Both... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 4:59:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

President Donald Trump going to Walter Reed Medical Center
President Donald Trump going to Walter Reed Medical Center
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump will be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and remain there for several... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 4:30:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

Local pop-up sale helps community during pandemic
Local pop-up sale helps community during pandemic
COLUMBIA — A local consignment organization for families on a budget began its fall pop-up sale on Thursday. Just... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 3:42:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Police arrest subject near shots fired incident in south Columbia
UPDATE: Police arrest subject near shots fired incident in south Columbia
COLUMBIA- UPDATE- 6:50 p.m.: Columbia police arrested Dajon Gulley, 23, of Columbia for the charges of felon in possession of... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 3:41:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News

Governor's office won't disclose number of infected staffers
Governor's office won't disclose number of infected staffers
ST. LOUIS (AP) — As Missouri Gov. Mike Parson continues to recover from the coronavirus, his office is declining to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 Friday, October 02, 2020 3:18:00 PM CDT October 02, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 63°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4pm 60°
5pm 61°
6pm 61°
7pm 58°