Friday COVID-19 coverage: Boone County records 53 new cases

2 days 19 hours 18 minutes ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 7:55:00 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases is available here.

Updates for Friday, Oct. 9 will become available below.

4:30 p.m.: Boone County records 53 new cases

Boone County reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The total number of active cases in the county is now 326.

Of the 53 new cases, 11 cases come from residents in the 18-24 age bracket. Residents in this bracket account for 2,349 of the 5,132 reported cases in the county.

According to New York Times data, Boone County's 14-day rolling new case average is 37.93. The data is two days behind.

1:20 p.m.: MU reports 67 active student cases, 23 active faculty and staff

MU reported on its COVID-19 Dashboard Friday afternoon that there are a total of 67 active student cases. 

At this time, MU has had 1,638 students recover from COVID-19. It is important to note that students are not required to get regularly tested for COVID-19.

As for staff and faculty, there are three staff members who are positive right now. There are also 15 MU staff and 5 UM System staff active cases. 

In the last 48 hours: Southern Boone identifies one positive COVID-19 case

The Southern Boone County R-1 School District informed parents and guardians of a positive COVID-19 case in the middle school. 

The school district found through contact tracing three student students who needed to quarantine. According to a district email, the parents of those students have been notified. 

Also in that email, the district said one employee is in quarantine. That employee's quarantine is separate from the students. 

10:30 a.m.: MU announces a virtual fall graduation

The University of Missouri's planned in-person commencement ceremony for  December 2020 graduates is cancelled, according to the MU Office of the Provost. 

The university said it will hold an in-person commencement in the future, but given the current COVID-19 conditions, it can't be held this semester. The Provost Office said, however, that a date cannot be set.

"This is a difficult message for our students and families to receive. They serve to be celebrated and have earned their status as a successful graduate, completing their studies under extraordinarily challenging circumstances," Latha Ramchand, Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs said. "We'll look forward to the moment when we can finally gather in-person to honor their achievements."

A virtual ceremony will be held this semester in replacement of the in-person celebration. 

7 a.m.: Missouri adds 2,008 cases to daily counts

Missouri added 2,008 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday along with 136 new deaths. The state health department reported these numbers on the Missouri COVID-19 dashboard.

Missouri has now seen 139,164 COVID-19 cases and 2,395 deaths related to COVID-19.

Friday's number update also showed over 2 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state.

UPDATE: The state also clarified the high increase of deaths. According to Missouri Health and Senior Services, the state performs an analysis weekly on death certificates. Most of the deaths reported Friday actually occurred in September. 

