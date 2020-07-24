Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports 25 new cases

7:30 p.m.: Four total COVID related deaths in Camden County

Two more COVID related deaths were confirmed this evening by the Camden County Health Department. All four of the deaths were people over the age of 65. There are 225 total cases of the virus in Camden County, with 83 active cases.

4:30 p.m.: Twenty-five new cases in Boone County

4 p.m.: Boone County tops 1,000 cases

3:30 p.m.: Boonville inmates test positive for COVID-19

Thirty-three inmates at the Boonville Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data from the Missouri Department of Corrections. Three staff members at the facility have also tested positive.

2 p.m.: MO reports 1,652 new cases of COVID -19

For the fourth day in a row, Missouri has broken its record for single-day increases in COVID-19.

The state's Department of Health and Senior Services reported 39,352 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — a jump of 1,652 since Thursday.

The department did not report any additional deaths.

11:20 a.m.: Local health department says contact tracing is critical

Contact tracing and self-quarantining of people who were exposed to COVID-19 is critical to help slow transmission of the virus in our community. pic.twitter.com/lAKgd0m73q — Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) July 24, 2020

Health Department launches mobile-friendly COVID-19 site:

Columbia residents can now check the COVID-19 numbers themselves through a mobile-friendly information hub, offered by the Health Department.

The hub on its website is an addition to Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department's previous desktop version.