Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Callaway County reports 132 active cases

23 hours 8 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 8:11:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.

Previous coverage:

Updates for Friday, September 11 will become available below:

5:00 p.m. Callaway County reports 132 active cases

The Callaway County Health Department reported 132 active cases Friday afternoon.

Over the past two days, Callaway Public Health Officials have had a total of 43 individuals who have recovered and released from isolation. 

Given the population of the county, the ratio between recovered and active is running around 24.6% positivity rate, according to the health department. 

4:15 p.m.: Boone County announces 50 new cases

Boone County recorded 50 new cases Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 863.

The overall number of cases in Boone County is 3,730.

3:00 p.m. Capital Region COVID-19 drive-thru hours expanded

Beginning Monday, Sept. 14, Capital Region will extend their COVID-19 drive-thru hours. New hours of operation for the drive -thru are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Saturday hours will not expand until Sept. 19).

The drive-thru is located at 1014 Madison Street, on the south side of the Primary Care Clinic.

2:00 p.m.: Missouri adds 10 new deaths, 1,569 new cases

The state added ten new deaths Friday, making the total 1,691. The state also reported 1,569 new cases, making the 7-day positivity rate 12.4 percent.

1:02 p.m.: MU reports 562 active student cases Friday

MU reported on its dashboard Friday that 562 students were currently COVID-19 positive. This is 62 cases less than the number reported on Thursday. 

At this time, 632 students have recovered from the virus. In an email, MU Media Relations Director Christian Basi said this is the third day in a row that MU's active case load dropped.  

12:08 p.m.: Moberly School District reports three confirmed cases Thursday

Moberly Public School District informed families via a letter sent Thursday of three confirmed COVID-19 cases within the district. 

According to the letter, there is one confirmed case in Gratz Brown Elementary, one confirmed case in Moberly High School and one confirmed case in the middle school football program. 

The district said close contacts of the individuals have been notified. 

10:39 a.m.: Boone County will not calculate positivity rate

This week, the Columbia/ Boone County Health Department will not release a positivity rate, according to a Facebook post

The department said one lab is having trouble sending COVID-19 test results to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services electronically. According to the post, all positive results are being reported, but the negative results have problems transmitting. 

Until the data is received by the state, the department said the rate will not be updated. 


Interactive COVID-19 dashboard

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily.

This map, developed by staff at the Columbia Missourian, reflects the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Senior Services. Case counts are normalized with population numbers to show the number of cases per 100,000 people in each county. Numbers update daily.

 



