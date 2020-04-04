Friday COVID-19 Coverage: No new COVID-19 cases in Boone County

5:00 p.m. :: No new COVID-19 cases in Boone County

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County is currently 69 with 32 who have recovered. There are no new cases since the previous update.

4:47 p.m. :: Gasconade County announces second positive COVID-19 case

The Gasconade County Health Department announced its second positive case of COVID-19 Friday afternoon.

The department is working with MO DHSS in conducting an investigation to identify any individuals that may have come in close contact with the positive individual.

4:45 p.m. :: No new COVID-19 cases in Callaway County



The Callaway County Health Department reported no new COVID-19 cases in the county Friday afternoon.

The department said the county's total is still at 17 cases: six active and 11 recovered.

4:40 p.m. :: Randolph County announces seventh confirmed COVID-19 case

The Randolph County Health Department announced its seventh confirmed case of COVID-19 on the department's Facebook page.

The case was due to exposure from a previously reported case. The exposure occurred prior to testing and before they began showing symptoms. All cases are self-quarantined at home and are in contact with the county's health department, according to the department's Facebook post.

4:30 p.m. :: County-by-county map COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

4:00 p.m. :: Greene County announces 7th death, 22nd for the state



On Friday afternoon, Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced on Facebook the 7th COVID-19 related death in the county.

The man was a Greene County resident in his 60s. He was immunocompromised.

Also, the Health Department notified the public of two potential exposures from COVID-19 positive individuals.

Missouri now has 22 COVID-related deaths statewide.

3:27 p.m.: MU Health Care changes drive-thru testing hours



MU Health Care adjusted Friday its weekend testing hours. On Saturdays and Sundays, drive-thru testing will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In a news release, MU Health Care said the move will allow an allocation of resources to when testing volumes are higher.

3:15 p.m.: Veterans United will donate $1 million to help COVID-19 efforts

Veterans United Foundation is donating the money to purchase critical supplies and provide emergency relief. Half of the money will stay in Columbia.

3:09 p.m.: Hy-vee changes store operations for safety during pandemic

Hy-vee announced Friday that it would install additional protective panels at checkouts and one-way directional aisle signs at all stores to help protect customers and employees.

The protective panels will be added to the back side of check outs, alongside the panels already positioned in the front of checkouts. The signswill direct customers to use aisles in a way that prevents them from passing each other.

Also effective come Monday, April 6, Hy-vee is suggesting a "one customer per cart" rule to minimize multiple members of one family coming to shop.

3:02 p.m.: Restaurant Association Workers Benefit Fund launches to support Missouri restaurants



Major Brands and Beam Suntory established the new Missouri Restaurant Association Workers Benefit Fund, according to a news release on Friday.

The fund will provide a $100,000 donation to support restaurants and workers in Missouri experiencing financial instability as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees of any restaurant are eligible for the funding.

Restaurants and workers do not have to be members of Missouri Restaurant Association either to receive financial support.

2:37 p.m.: Missouri State Highway Patrol extends statewide suspension of all written and driver road testing, salvage inspections, and bus inspections



Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced that the patrol is extending the suspension of all written and skills-based driver road testing at all locations until April 15, 2020. This includes operator, commercial driver license, and motorcycle testing.

In addition, the MSHP is extending the suspension of all salvage inspections at all locations and all bus inspections until April 15. This does not affect local businesses that are the providers of safety and emission inspections for the public, and they may continue to be open for services depending on their circumstances.

2:30 p.m.: Health Department reports over 2,000 COVID-19 cases in Missouri

As of 2 p.m. on Friday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has reported 2,113 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

2:15 p.m.: Gov. Parson announces statewide stay-at-home order

During his Friday media briefing, Parson announced a statewide stay-at-home order that will start Monday, April 6 and go through Friday, April 24.

Essential services like gas stations, grocery stores and banks will still be accessible.

2:11 p.m.: Cole County Health Department reports first death of COVID-19

The Cole County Health Department announced the first death of a Cole County resident due to COVID-19.

To date, there have been 27 cases of COVID-19 in Cole County, with nine recovered.

1:30 p.m.: Capital Region Medical Center changes hours of operation for COVID-19 drive thru testing site

The new hours will go into effect Saturday, April 4.

The new hours of operation will be Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m and Saturday & Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The testing site is located on the south side of Capital Region Physicians – Primary Care Clinic located at 1014 Madison Street.

11:30 a.m.: Audrain County to open drive thru COVID-19 testing site

Starting April 6, SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital will have drive thru COVID-19 testing available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

11:15 a.m.: Pulaski County Health Department confirms 11th case of COVID-19 in county

In a Facebook post the Pulaski County Health Department said the case was travel related.

This is the state of the county at the time of the Facebook post:

Confirmed Cases: 11

Recovered: 3

Deaths: 1

11 a.m.: Missouri WIC approved COVID-19 Milk substitutions and new updates for buying eggs and bread

Milk issued on Missouri WIC checks include whole milk, 2%, skim or 1%.

Those that qualify for the WIC program can now substitute medium eggs for large eggs. They are also allowed to substitute dozen brown eggs, extra large eggs and and jumbo dozen eggs for large eggs. The approved brands will be posted by the WIC retailer.

Substitutes of WIC approved 16 oz whole wheat breads is allowed if the retailer does not have an approved brand for purchase. However white bread is not allowed.

You can find the list of substitutes on the Morgan County Health Center's Facebook page.

10 a.m.: California R-1 School District extends school closing till Monday, May 4

The school district says it will continue distance learning.

10 a.m.: City of Camdenton takes extra precautions when shopping

City of Camdenton stores will now have one entrance into all stores. They also are asking shoppers to limit themselves to one cart per person when shopping. The city is hoping it will reduce the number of customers in stores at any one time.

In a press release they stated “ONE CART, ONE PERSON when visiting our store please. If you are sick, please refrain from entering. Every customer who walks in our doors PUTS OUR EMPLOYEES AND OTHERS AT RISK. Thank you for doing your part to help our community stay healthy and safe.”

8:20 a.m.: 27 long-term care facilities in Missouri have COVID-19

Each of the 27 facilities has at least one resident or employee who tested positive/ Missouri health officials will not release the names of the facilities the unless those facilities, or local health officials, release the information first.

8 a.m.: MU Health Care is now publishing COVID-19 numbers

As of 8 a.m. Friday, April 3, MU Health Care has conducted 2,774 tests for COVID-19. They have had 89 positive results since testing began last month. There are four inpatients at MU Health Care with a positive COVID-19 result and six inpatients still awaiting test results.

Thursday, April 2: Stay at Home Order begins for Osage County at 5 p.m. Friday, April 3 through May 1

On Thursday, April 2 Osage County announced they will be issuing a Stay at home order for the county starting at 5 p.m. Friday, April 3. The order is in place till 5 p.m. on May 1.

The order states people should stay at home unless they are going to the grocery store, pharmacy, to seek medical care or are apart of an essential business. You can find the full press release on the Osage County Health Department's website.

Thursday, April 2: Randolph County confirms six COVID-19 cases

The Randolph County Health Department posted on Facebook that the final family member of the three cases reported had been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

The county continues to urge people to practice social distancing, good hygiene, and avoid any non-essential travel.