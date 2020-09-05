Friday COVID-19 coverage: Cole County reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

6:10 p.m.: Cole County reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

Cole County reported 41 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the number of active cases to 123 and the total number of cases to 887. There are three total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

This is the 11th straight day that Cole County has reported 10 or more cases.

Not included in these totals are cases of COVID-19 from residents of Long Term Care (LTC) facilities. In LTC facilities, there are a total of 57 cases and seven deaths.

4:30 p.m.: Boone County reports 117 new COVID-19 cases, over 900 active

Boone County reported 117 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 903. The total number of cases reported in Boone County is 3,110.

4:15 p.m.: Miller County announces second and third COVID-19 death

The Miller County Health Center announced the county's second and third deaths of patients with COVID-19 in a Facebook post.

According to the post, Miller County has 37 active cases, with 294 cases overall.

The Miller County Health Department encourages residents to continue wearing masks when social distancing isn't possible in order to protect themselves, friends, family and neighbors.

3:15 p.m.: Tri-County Care Center reports three new resident cases, seven new staff

Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia announced three new resident cases and seven new staff cases on Friday. A total of 27 residents and 25 staff members have tested positive.

A fourth round of testing occurred Friday and results should return Sunday.

In a press release, the center said all positive patients have been separated in a private wing and are being closely monitored for symptoms.

3:00 p.m.: DHSS emphasizes 'personal responsibility' over holiday weekend

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services asked Missourians to "take personal responsibility over Labor Day weekend," according to a press release.

"We need young people to avoid spreading the virus, which can happen even without having symptoms, to their families, coworkers and friends who might be more vulnerable," Dr. Randall Williams, Director of DHSS, said. "Stay six feet apart from those you do not live with, wear a mask and wash your hands well and often."

DHHS also noted a significant downward shift in the age of new infections. According to the press release, nearly 7,000 Missouri residents ages 18 to 24 tested positive in August. It notes that the positivity rate among the 18 to 24 age range has risen to as high as 45% in places like Greene County.

2:30 p.m.: Missouri reports 1,605 new COVID-19 infections, delayed reporting

The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,605 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in Missouri to 90,215.

DHHS also reported 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 1,562.

DHHS says there is an increase in positive reported cases today due to "delayed reporting by one laboratory." These delayed reports account for "at least a few hundred cases over a 4-month time period."

COVID-19 update for Sept 4:

- 90,215 cumulative cases

- 1,562 total deaths

- 1,605 new cases, 17 new deaths (past 24 hours)

- 13%: 7 day positivity rate



1:00 p.m.: MU report 69 new active COVID-19 cases, 280 recoveries

MU reported 69 known new student COVID-19 cases, totaling 551 active cases. Six faculty and 25 staff have self-reported cases, while 21 of those are said to be active.

In an email to KOMU 8, the University confirmed they will not report numbers on Monday due to Labor Day.

12:20 p.m.: Cumulative number of infected Missouri prisoners near 1,000

(AP) — The number of Missouri prison inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic is approaching 1,000, and the number of infected prison staff has topped 300. Data on the Missouri Department of Corrections website shows 953 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, as have 340 staff members. Just one inmate has died from the virus. The corrections department website lists 263 of the inmate cases as active, along with 114 of the staff cases. The largest outbreaks have been at a men's prison in Bonne Terre and a women's prison in Chillicothe.

12:15 p.m.: COVID-19 outbreak in Audrain County nursing home

The Audrain County Health Department reported 42 active COVID-19 cases associated with Tri-County Nursing Home on Thursday. 24 residents and 18 staff members have tested positive.

Audrain County currently has 64 active cases of COVID-19. The 42 cases from the nursing home are included in the total number of active cases, accounting for over half of the county's active cases.

There are 313 confirmed positive cases with two deaths from the virus.

11 a.m. Modified Labor Day schedule for drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites

MU Health Care's two COVID-19 testing sites will have modified hours from 8 a.m. until noon on Monday, Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day.

The two testing sites, located at the Mizzou softball stadium parking lot and the Mizzou North location, will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon and closed on Sunday.

Patients must have a provider's order to be tested at the drive-thru locations.

