Friday COVID-19 coverage: Cole County reports 62 new cases, active cases fall

5:50 p.m.: Cole County reports 62 new cases, active cases fall

Cole County reported 62 new cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 177. According to the Cole County Public Health Department, this is a net decrease of 84 cases in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, Cole County has reported 2,145 cases overall and 8 deaths.

4:55 p.m.: Boone County records 40 new cases

Boone County recorded 40 new cases Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 417. The overall number of cases in Boone County since the start of the pandemic is 5,522.

The county reports 17 current hospitalizations and 14 total deaths. According to the New York Times, the 14-day rolling average in Boone County is 49.5 cases per day. The data is two days behind.

4:15 p.m.: Cooper County issues exposure alert for 5th grade football team

The Cooper County Public Health Center issued an exposure alert Friday for a 5th grade football team that goes by the name of the Eagles.

According to a Facebook post, one player tested positive. While the county was able to contact the parents of the player and the league commissioner, they were unable to obtain a list of the players' or parents' names and contact information.

According the league commissioner, the parents declined to have their information shared with the health center. The exposure alert was issued in order to inform schools that could potentially be impacted by the positive case.

The Cooper County Public Health Center encourages any parents with players on the Eagles team to contact the health center.

3:15 p.m.: Callaway County reports new death, cases rise

Callaway County reported a COVID-19 related death on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to five.

The county health department also reported a total of 237 active cases, an increase of 15 cases from the number of active cases on Thursday.

According to the New York Times, the 14-day rolling average in Callaway County is 19 cases per day. The data is two days behind.

3 p.m.: New Bloomfield moves middle, high school students to online

According to a press release from Sarah Wisdom, Superintendent of New Bloomfield R-III Schools, middle and high school students will move to virtual learning for one week. Elementary schools will stay in-person.

The move is due to "not having adequate substitutes in the buildings to ensure the level of education remains high quality."

The move to phase yellow will begin Oct. 19 and will return on Oct. 27.

The district will reassess the situation on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Students will use Google Classroom and will be graded on all assignments. Computers and hot spots can be checked out from the high school's office.

Students can pick up breakfast and lunch at school. A Google form will be sent to student emails each day by 8:30 a.m. to fill out. Meals will be ready for pick up at the high school at 10:45 a.m. each day.

According to the district's COVID-19 tracker, the district had 15 positive COVID-19 cases during the week of Oct. 6-9. During the week of Oct. 13-16, the district had six positive cases.

12:30 p.m.: MU reports 17 new COVID-19 student cases

The University of Missouri is reporting 17 new COVID-19 cases among students in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of active student cases to 73.

There are currently two active COVID-19 cases among faculty members, 16 active cases among staff and one active case from UM System staff.

1,705 students have recovered from COVID-19.

11:15 a.m.: Boone County says it may take more than 24 hours to contact positive cases

Due to an increase in positive cases, the Boone County Health Department may take longer than 24 hours to contact positive cases.

In a tweet on Friday morning, the county released a video with guidelines on how to properly isolate.

The video states the criteria for ending isolation includes having no fever for over 24 hours, other symptoms improving and isolating for at least 10 days since the first symptoms appeared.

9:30 a.m.: Missouri reports 2,017 new cases in the last 24 hours

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior services added 2,017 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 152,571.

The state also reported 17 new deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 is now 2,459.

8:30 a.m.: William Woods University alters spring schedule

William Woods University canceled Spring Break and moved up the start of the spring semester by one week, according to a news release from the university.

The semester will now begin Jan. 19 and go through April 30. Finals will be held April 26-30.

According to the release, all classes will be taught in-person with social distancing. All classes will also be taught virtually so students can choose which option is best for them. The release also mentioned other precautions, such as increased cleaning, limited capacity in the dining hall and requiring face masks when social distancing is not possible.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 among staff and only one cases among students, according to the release. That student is in self-isolation off campus, according to the release.