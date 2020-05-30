Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Columbia College to resume on-campus classes August 31

By: KOMU 8 News

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county. 

Previous coverage:

Updates for Friday, May 29 will be posted below:

10:30 a.m.: Columbia College to resume on-campus classes August 31

Columbia College will begin on-campus classes August 31, the school announced Friday morning, with safety measures in place like social distancing and wearing of masks. Some classes will have virtual options.

In-seat classes will be held until Thanksgiving break, after which they will transition to virtual platforms for the remainder of the semester. Graduation ceremonies are scheduled for December 19.

“We are committed to offering our students the excellent in-seat, residential experience we always have,” said Columbia College President Scott Dalrymple in a press release. “We are hopeful that all will go smoothly, but as we’ve seen, things can change quickly. Our faculty members are ready to shift to fully virtual instruction should that be required for the health and safety of our campus community.”

6:50 a.m.: Mobile testing available in Columbia Friday

Mobile COVID-19 testing will be set up in Douglass Park and is available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Testing is free but individuals are asked to bring identification and insurance information if available.

