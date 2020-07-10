Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County extends time for reopening stage

COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department announced Friday that the current step of the COVID-19 reopening plan would be extended into August.

Phase 2, Step 3, the current stage, authorizes businesses to reopen with social distancing requirements in place and with limits on large gatherings to 100 people. It will now remain in effect through August 10, with no additional restrictions or modifications.

The health department said the extension is necessary because "Boone County is not meeting all of the criteria to signal that it is safe to move into the next step of reopening."

"Based on the numbers we have seen in the last couple of weeks, we need to pause our original reopening plans," said PHHS Director Stephanie Browning in a news release. "The plan we outlined was for the best-case scenario and we just aren't there right now. Extending the current step allows us to get a handle on this virus so that we can try to avoid moving backward in our response."

11:00 a.m.: MU will enforce Columbia's mandatory face mask ordinance for fall semester

(Missourian) - MU will follow the city of Columbia's mandatory face mask ordinance on campus this fall, a university spokesman confirmed Friday.

Columbia mask ordinance in effect tonight

The City of Columbia will enforce a mandatory face mask ordinance tonight at 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 9: New cases in Boone County and adjusted case numbers

The Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services announced 42 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday evening via Facebook post. Boone County currently has 259 active cases. There are also 467 people quarantined due to contact with a known case.

Additionally, the Facebook post clarified previous numbers posted. A case report from Tuesday, July 7, has been reassigned to a different county, making the new total 33. A report was also added to yesterday's number, bringing the case total from July 8 to 52.