Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County extends time for reopening stage

13 hours 22 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, July 10 2020 Jul 10, 2020 Friday, July 10, 2020 4:29:00 AM CDT July 10, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff, Columbia Missourian

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county. 

Previous coverage: 

Updates for Friday, July 10 will be posted below:

COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department announced Friday that the current step of the COVID-19 reopening plan would be extended into August.

Phase 2, Step 3, the current stage, authorizes businesses to reopen with social distancing requirements in place and with limits on large gatherings to 100 people. It will now remain in effect through August 10, with no additional restrictions or modifications. 

The health department said the extension is necessary because "Boone County is not meeting all of the criteria to signal that it is safe to move into the next step of reopening."

"Based on the numbers we have seen in the last couple of weeks, we need to pause our original reopening plans," said PHHS Director Stephanie Browning in a news release. "The plan we outlined was for the best-case scenario and we just aren't there right now. Extending the current step allows us to get a handle on this virus so that we can try to avoid moving backward in our response."  

11:00 a.m.: MU will enforce Columbia's mandatory face mask ordinance for fall semester

(Missourian) - MU will follow the city of Columbia's mandatory face mask ordinance on campus this fall, a university spokesman confirmed Friday.

The ordinance, which takes effect at 5 p.m. Friday, was passed Monday by city council. It requires everyone age 10 or older to wear face masks when around people outside their households in both public and private settings, aiming to limit the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue to rise in Boone County.  

Masks should be worn whenever maintaining six feet of distance from others is not possible, according to the MU Alert website that tracks university actions related to the virus. MU spokesperson Christian Basi confirmed the change Friday.

Exceptions to the ordinance on campus include when alone in a private work space or single person study room, when a student in is their either single or double residence hall rooms and while outdoors and maintaining six feet or more of physical distance from others, according to the site.

In following the city ordinance, MU's official mask guidelines will become more strict than originally outlined in the Show Me Renewal Plan for the fall semester, released at the end of June. Previously, masks were required in classrooms and recommended in open areas within campus buildings.

The city ordinance, as passed by council, does not apply to property of the state or county, including MU. However, UM System President and Interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi said in a letter to campus announcing fall plans that mask policies would adjust according to local guidelines.

MU begins fall semester classes Aug. 24, but will enforce a number of protocols regarding testing, isolation and contact tracing that will significantly impact student life on campus.

Columbia mask ordinance in effect tonight

The City of Columbia will enforce a mandatory face mask ordinance tonight at 5 p.m. 

Thursday, July 9: New cases in Boone County and adjusted case numbers

The Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services announced 42 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday evening via Facebook post. Boone County currently has 259 active cases. There are also 467 people quarantined due to contact with a known case. 

Additionally, the Facebook post clarified previous numbers posted. A case report from Tuesday, July 7, has been reassigned to a different county, making the new total 33. A report was also added to yesterday's number, bringing the case total from July 8 to 52.

42 new COVID-19 cases have been reported today in the Boone County, for a total of 639 cases. Of those, 259 are...

Posted by Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services on Thursday, July 9, 2020

