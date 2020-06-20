Friday COVID-19 Coverage: County sees fewer COVID-19 cases Friday following daily high

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community.

Updates for Friday, June 19 will be posted below:

8:30 p.m.: County sees fewer COVID-19 cases Friday following daily high

4:45 p.m.: Seven new cases in Boone County

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services reported 257 cases of COVID-19 in Boone County, as of Friday afternoon. Fifty-nine of these cases are active.

2 p.m.: DHSS reports 293 new cases of COVID-19

Missouri has 17,201 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the state's Department of Health and Senior Services. The number reflects a jump of 293 cases since Wednesday. There have been 948 deaths from the virus in the state.