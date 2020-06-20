Friday COVID-19 Coverage: County sees fewer COVID-19 cases Friday following daily high
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community.
You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.
Previous coverage:
Updates for Friday, June 19 will be posted below:
8:30 p.m.: County sees fewer COVID-19 cases Friday following daily high
(Missourian) - Boone County reported seven new COVID-19 cases Friday, down from a daily high of 18 new cases Thursday.
The county now reports 257 total positive cases and 59 active , according to a press release. There are 34 travel-related cases, 135 cases via contact with a confirmed case, 76 community transmitted cases and 12 cases pending investigation.
In Thursday's report, 14 of the 18 cases were unknown or pending investigation. On Friday, the county determined that eight unknown cases were community transmitted and six unknown cases were via contact with a confirmed case.
There are no new hospitalizations or deaths, according to the report.
Friday's new cases were spread almost equally across a few age groups. Of Friday's seven new cases, three were aged 15-24, two were aged 25-44 and two were aged 45-64.
The Health Department's Friday news release reminds the community that it is possible for a person to test negative for COVID-19 and later test positive. It explains that a person can be tested too early in their stage of infection. It also says that someone could still be exposed to COVID-19 after taking a test and receiving a negative result.
4:45 p.m.: Seven new cases in Boone County
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services reported 257 cases of COVID-19 in Boone County, as of Friday afternoon. Fifty-nine of these cases are active.
2 p.m.: DHSS reports 293 new cases of COVID-19
Missouri has 17,201 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the state's Department of Health and Senior Services. The number reflects a jump of 293 cases since Wednesday. There have been 948 deaths from the virus in the state.