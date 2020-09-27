Friday COVID-19 coverage: Gov. Parson to stay in isolation until Oct. 3, First Lady Sept. 28

1 day 19 hours 33 minutes ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 11:09:00 AM CDT September 25, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

Previous coverage:

Updates for Friday, Sept. 25 will become available below:

6:30 p.m. Gov. Parson to stay in isolation until Oct. 3, First Lady Sept. 28

According to a release from the Governor's office, Gov. Parson is still asymptomatic and the First Lady's symptoms are still mild. Both remain isolated.

Teresa Parson's isolation will end earlier than the Governor's due to her symptom onset occurring prior to his positive test while asymptomatic. The First Lady will remain isolated through Sept. 28 and the Governor through Oct. 3. 

The governor's office staff, mansion staff and security have been tested, according to the release. 

6 p.m.: Callaway County reports 102 active cases

The Callaway County Health Department added 12 active COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total active to 102. 

The county has seen 3 deaths.

5:20 p.m.: Cole County reports 27 new cases

Cole County announced 27 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 126. Overall, there have been 1,410 cases in Cole County since the start of the pandemic.

4:55 p.m.: Boone County reports 41 new cases

Boone County reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 335. There have been 4,529 cases of COVID-19 in Boone County since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 63 hospitalizations.

The Columbia and Boone County Public Health Department said it would not be publishing a positivity rate this week, citing issues with the electronic transmission of negative test results to DHSS. All positive tests have been reported to DHSS.

4:30 p.m.: Rolla cancels homecoming football game due to quarantines

Rolla High School Varsity Football announced the cancellation of Friday's game and homecoming events, citing the impact of "contact tracing and quarantine procedures."

In the Facebook post, the school said it would work to reschedule the Homecoming Coronation event to a later date.

3:30 p.m.: Five MU students suspended, 14 on probation for COVID-19 violations

The University of Missouri announced five students were suspended for the remainder of the academic year and 14 students were placed on probation for two consecutive semesters and given additional sanctions for COVID-19 violations.

Additionally, one individual who was previously a student will not be able to enroll until the violations are addressed through the student conduct process. 

All of the violations were related to hosting gatherings of more than 20 people, according to the press release sent Friday afternoon. 

Bill Stackman, MU Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs, said, "We continue to be extremely pleased that the vast majority of our students are complying with the policies and regulations related to COVID safety on campus. Our Office of Student Accountability and Support has been working diligently, continuing to hold students accountable as we work to prevent the spread of the disease. The discipline announced today is for egregious violations of our rules related to the safety of our campus."

3:25 p.m.: American Legion Post 5 reports positive case

The American Legion Post 5 in Jefferson City announced Friday one of their part-time staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member initially began showing symptoms on Tuesday.

The Post says it has initiated deep cleaning protocols. Post members and visitors are encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines, but neither item is mandatory.

The Post previously reported a positive case in early September. That person has since recovered.

2:20 p.m.: SEMA donates 2.2 million masks to Missouri schools

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency donated 2.2 million masks to Missouri schools Thursday, including Columbia Public Schools and Jefferson City School District. This is in addition to the 1.8 million masks donated in August.

Yesterday, SEMA began distributing more cloth masks to several school districts at the state warehouse. In this round,...

Posted by Missouri State Emergency Management Agency on Friday, September 25, 2020

2 p.m.: DHSS reports a 11.8 percent 7-day positivity rate

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,987 new cases Friday, bringing the state's 7-day positivity rate to 11.8 percent. 

There were 42 deaths added in the last 24 hours. 

12:30 p.m.: 15 new MU student cases reported

The University of Missouri reported 15 new student cases Friday afternoon, bringing a total of 95 active cases. 

According to the MU COVID-19 dashboard, there are two active staff cases and 14 active faculty cases.

12:00 p.m.: COVID-19 exposure alert at Cooper County wedding

The Cooper County Public Health Center released a COVID-19 exposure alert for a wedding that was held on Saturday, Sept. 19. 

The Health Center said in a news release that anyone with further questions or concerns can contact officials through its website

11:00 a.m.: Versailles High School varsity football game cancelled

The Versailles football game at Blair Oaks is cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. 

According to a Versailles High School Facebook post, the game will not be made up and the JV football team will also not play. 

The Facebook post said remaining games next week will be re-evaluated. 

Blair Oaks will play Valle Catholic at Ste. Genevieve, according to a Twitter post.

10:50 a.m.: DHSS says flu vaccine is more important than ever this year

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is urging people to get the flu vaccine this year. 

This is because the symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 overlap. DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams said the state and Missourians need to be doing "whatever we can" to prevent strain on the health care system. 

According to a DHSS news release, the CDC provided Missouri with an additional 300,00 adult flu vaccines 

The DHSS says those at a high risk for complications as a result of the flu are children 5 and under, adults older than 65, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems or chronic medical conditions. 

10:00 a.m.: City of Columbia to resume utility disconnects

The City of Columbia will continue utility disconnections starting Monday, Oct. 5. 

The City temporarily suspended utility disconnections for nonpayment because of the pandemic.

The City is asking for all residents to pay past due balances by Oct. 2. These payments can be made online, over the phone or in person at City Hall.  

Interactive COVID-19 dashboard

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. 

This map, developed by staff at the Columbia Missourian, reflects the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Senior Services. Case counts are normalized with population numbers to show the number of cases per 100,000 people in each county. Numbers update daily.

