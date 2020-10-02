Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County records 12.8 percent positivity rate for last 7 days

8 p.m.: Callaway County adds 12 new cases

Callaway County reported 12 new cases on Friday. There are 91 currently active cases in the county and 619 recoveries.

8 p.m.: Cole County adds 16 new cases

Cole County reported 16 new cases on Friday, for a grand total of 133 active cases. 1,433 patients have recovered.

4:45 p.m.: Boone County records 12.8 percent positivity rate for last seven days

The Boone County Health Department released a new COVID-19 positivity rate, 12.8 percent, for the week of Sept. 25 to Oct 1.

The last recorded positivity rate was recorded at 11 percent for the week of Sept. 18 to Sept. 24.

The county added 57 cases in the last 24 hours, marking 33 active cases. There are 77 hospitalizations in Boone County, an all-time high.

4:30 p.m.: Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate lowers for 10th day straight

The CPS 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 36.4 as of Friday afternoon, marking 10 days of decrease.

There were 53 new cases added Friday. 

1:45 p.m.: Father Tolton Catholic football game canceled 

The Tolton Catholic football game scheduled for Friday night is canceled, according to a press release from the high school.

Tolton Catholic football was set to play Duchesne High School of St. Charles.

According to the release, Duchesne had positive COVID-19 tests this week in their fall athletic programs, and out of caution for both schools, the game is canceled.

12:30 p.m.: MU adds 13 new student cases

The University of Missouri reported 13 new student cases on Friday. The total number of active student cases now stands at 76. 1,554 students have recovered. 

There are currently two active cases among MU faculty, 16 active among MU staff and 5 among the UM System staff. 

7 a.m.: Missouri DHSS reports 1,485 new cases

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a 1,485 increase in cases in the past 24 hours. 

The department also reported 16 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Missouri has now seen a total of 129,397 positive cases and 2,144 deaths from COVID-19 since the outbreak started.

12 a.m.: President Trump and First Lady Melania test positive for COVID-19

President Trump announced just before midnight on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19. 

The First Lady also took to Twitter, where she said they both feel good. The President and the First Lady have postponed upcoming events.

Interactive COVID-19 dashboard

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. 

This map, developed by staff at the Columbia Missourian, reflects the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Senior Services. Case counts are normalized with population numbers to show the number of cases per 100,000 people in each county. Numbers update daily.

