Friday COVID-19 coverage: Boone County records 53 new cases

9 hours 47 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 7:55:00 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases is available here.

Previous coverage:

Updates for Friday, Oct. 9 will become available below.

4:30 p.m.: Boone County records 53 new cases

Boone County reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The total number of active cases in the county is now 326.

Of the 53 new cases, 11 cases come from residents in the 18-24 age bracket. Residents in this bracket account for 2,349 of the 5,132 reported cases in the county.

According to New York Times data, Boone County's 14-day rolling new case average is 37.93. The data is two days behind.

1:20 p.m.: MU reports 67 active student cases, 23 active faculty and staff

MU reported on its COVID-19 Dashboard Friday afternoon that there are a total of 67 active student cases. 

At this time, MU has had 1,638 students recover from COVID-19. It is important to note that students are not required to get regularly tested for COVID-19.

As for staff and faculty, there are three staff members who are positive right now. There are also 15 MU staff and 5 UM System staff active cases. 

In the last 48 hours: Southern Boone identifies one positive COVID-19 case

The Southern Boone County R-1 School District informed parents and guardians of a positive COVID-19 case in the middle school. 

The school district found through contact tracing three student students who needed to quarantine. According to a district email, the parents of those students have been notified. 

Also in that email, the district said one employee is in quarantine. That employee's quarantine is separate from the students. 

10:30 a.m.: MU announces a virtual fall graduation

The University of Missouri's planned in-person commencement ceremony for  December 2020 graduates is cancelled, according to the MU Office of the Provost. 

The university said it will hold an in-person commencement in the future, but given the current COVID-19 conditions, it can't be held this semester. The Provost Office said, however, that a date cannot be set.

"This is a difficult message for our students and families to receive. They serve to be celebrated and have earned their status as a successful graduate, completing their studies under extraordinarily challenging circumstances," Latha Ramchand, Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs said. "We'll look forward to the moment when we can finally gather in-person to honor their achievements."

A virtual ceremony will be held this semester in replacement of the in-person celebration. 

7 a.m.: Missouri adds 2,008 cases to daily counts

Missouri added 2,008 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday along with 136 new deaths. The state health department reported these numbers on the Missouri COVID-19 dashboard.

Missouri has now seen 139,164 COVID-19 cases and 2,395 deaths related to COVID-19.

Friday's number update also showed over 2 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state.

UPDATE: The state also clarified the high increase of deaths. According to Missouri Health and Senior Services, the state performs an analysis weekly on death certificates. Most of the deaths reported Friday actually occurred in September. 

More News

Grid
List

Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
(CNN) -- The Commission on Presidential Debates on Friday canceled the second debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden after... More >>
14 minutes ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 5:28:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Missouri Supreme Court upholds ballot notarization law
Missouri Supreme Court upholds ballot notarization law
The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld a new state law that requires people wanting to vote remotely this year to... More >>
51 minutes ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 4:51:16 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

WATCH: Missouri Gubernatorial Forum
WATCH: Missouri Gubernatorial Forum
COLUMBIA- Missouri candidates for governor met for a forum Friday. The forum was the first time all four candidates,... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 3:49:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Jefferson City corrections worker arrested for attempted drug smuggling
Jefferson City corrections worker arrested for attempted drug smuggling
JEFFERSON CITY - Charges are pending for a corrections worker at the Jefferson City Correctional Center after deputies said she... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 3:44:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Columbia clarifies it will resume utility disconnections in late October
Columbia clarifies it will resume utility disconnections in late October
COLUMBIA- The City of Columbia announced utility disconnections will resume on Oct. 26. The city encourages residents behind in... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 3:16:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Lohman man charged with statutory rape
Lohman man charged with statutory rape
LOHMAN - Prosecutors charged a man Thursday with statutory rape following an investigation into a reported sexual offense. Deputies... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 2:31:15 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

'A community divided': JCHS and Helias football's long awaited matchup
'A community divided': JCHS and Helias football's long awaited matchup
JEFFERSON CITY - Two schools. Five minutes apart. Separated by three stoplights on Stadium Boulevard in Jefferson City, but they've... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 2:30:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Couple arrested after investigation stemming from child death
Couple arrested after investigation stemming from child death
JEFFERSON CITY - A man and woman face charges after their arrest Thursday, which comes after the death of a... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 2:19:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

LIVE BLOG: Missouri gubernatorial forum
LIVE BLOG: Missouri gubernatorial forum
COLUMBIA- Missouri candidates for governor will gather for a forum at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. Watch the forum on... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 12:52:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Mental Illness Awareness Week: Here's what you need to know
Mental Illness Awareness Week: Here's what you need to know
(CNN) -- Held during the first week of October, Mental Illness Awareness Week is a way for advocates to educate... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 11:11:37 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

LIVE: KOMU 8 News at Noon
LIVE: KOMU 8 News at Noon
COLUMBIA- KOMU 8 News at Noon will air online and on ROKU Friday due to the French Open. Rachael... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 10:36:00 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

WATCH LIVE: Missouri gubernatorial forum to begin at 2 p.m.
WATCH LIVE: Missouri gubernatorial forum to begin at 2 p.m.
COLUMBIA- Missouri candidates for governor will participate in a forum Friday, Oct 9 starting at 2 p.m. Candidates include... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 9:52:00 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Columbia teen dies in Friday morning Howard County crash
Columbia teen dies in Friday morning Howard County crash
HOWARD COUNTY - A Columbia teen died in a single-vehicle car crash, early Friday morning. According to a Missouri... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 8:56:00 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 coverage: Boone County records 53 new cases
Friday COVID-19 coverage: Boone County records 53 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Layered bar/line... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 7:55:00 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Oct. 9
Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Oct. 9
FRIDAY-LIVE: Missouri gubernatorial forum to air on KOMU 8 Missouri candidates for governor will gather for a forum at... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 5:50:00 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Delta heads straight for communities reeling from a devastating hurricane season
Delta heads straight for communities reeling from a devastating hurricane season
(CNN) -- US Gulf Coast communities are bracing for a "life-threatening" storm surge and ferocious winds as Hurricane Delta ,... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 5:04:00 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

The U.N.'s World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize
The U.N.'s World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize
OSLO (AP) — The United Nations' World Food Program has won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 4:33:00 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Video of KC officer kneeling on the back of a pregnant Black woman sparks protest
Video of KC officer kneeling on the back of a pregnant Black woman sparks protest
(CNN) -- Protesters upset by social media videos of Kansas City police arresting a pregnant Black woman have now occupied... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 3:54:34 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6pm 80°
7pm 76°
8pm 73°
9pm 71°