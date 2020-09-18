Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County adds 42 new COVID-19 cases

11 hours 13 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 7:49:00 AM CDT September 18, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

Previous coverage:

Updates for Friday, Sept. 18 will become available below:

5:30 p.m.: Cole County adds 42 new COVID-19 cases

The Cole County Health Department reported 42 new COVID-19 cases Friday. The county has 138 active cases. 

5:10 p.m.: Southern Boone School District reports 23 people in quarantine after employee tests positive

In an email to families Friday, the Southern Boone School district announced a positive employee COVID-19 case.

The email stated there were 17 students who came in close contact with the employee in the middle school and five district employees who will need to quarantine for 14 days.

The district will continue to provide in-seat instruction for Kindergarten through twelfth grades.

5:00 p.m.:  CPS reports 64.9 percent 14-day positivity rate

Columbia Public Schools added 73 new COVID-19 cases Friday. The 14-day positivity rate is 64.9 percent, down two percent from Thursday.

4:15 p.m.: Boone County adds 79 new COVID-19 cases

The Boone County Health Department added 79 new cases Friday. The active total cases is now 462. 

There are 59 hospitalizations in Boone County as of Friday.

2:30 p.m.: Missouri adds 23 new COVID-19 related deaths

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 23 new COVID-19 related deaths Friday, bringing the total to 1,780. 

The state also added 1,795 new cases and reported a 11.7 percent 7-day positivity rate. 

1:30 p.m.: Boone County updates positivity rate to 22.6 percent

The Boone County Health Department reported a 22.6 percent positivity rate for the week of Sept. 11-17, a .4 percent decrease from the previous week.  

12:30 p.m.: MU reports 28 new student cases

The University of Missouri is reporting 28 new student COVID-19 cases for Friday, September 18. The total now stands at 184.

18 students have recovered since Thursday, September 17. The total recovered number is now at 1,234. 

0.7 percent of the student body at MU has tested positive for COVID-19. There are currently three active faculty cases and 16 active staff member cases of COVID-19. 

11:30 a.m.: MU pauses COVID-19 testing at Hearnes Center, adds student walk-up testing center

MU Health Care is pausing testing at the Hearnes Center COVID-19 testing site by the Mizzou softball stadium due to changes in testing demand. 

According to a press release from MU Health Care, testing decreased from 3,100 in the last week of August to 2,000 last week. MU Health Care will only operate the Mizzou North site to optimize staff and resources starting Saturday, Sept. 19. 

MU will resume testing at the Hearnes testing site if testing demand increases.

MU students will have access to a walk-up testing location on campus by the south side of Parking Structure 7, across from the Missouri Orthopedic Institute. 

Mizzou North testing site's hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. 

10:15 a.m.: State Tech cancels 2021 spring break

According to a press release from State Technical College of Missouri, the State Tech Board of Regent announced it will cancel spring break for next semester in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The early decision will give students and employees time to plan for change.

State Tech will begin the spring semester on Jan. 5 and end the spring semester one week early with graduation now set for May 1.

10:10 a.m.: Boone County announces eighth COVID-19 related death

According to the Boone County Health Department Twitter, the county has reported its eighth COVID-19 related death Friday morning. The individual was in the 70 to 74 age group.

No other information about this individual will be released at this time.

Interactive COVID-19 dashboard

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. 

This map, developed by staff at the Columbia Missourian, reflects the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Senior Services. Case counts are normalized with population numbers to show the number of cases per 100,000 people in each county. Numbers update daily. 

More News

Grid
List

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87
(CNN) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday , the court announced. She was 87. Ginsburg... More >>
19 minutes ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 6:43:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

Nurse arranges for a plane to fly a dying father to see his son play football one last time
Nurse arranges for a plane to fly a dying father to see his son play football one last time
(CNN) -- For a father and son, a hug before the first game of football season is a special moment.... More >>
39 minutes ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 6:23:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

FNF Pregame Week 4: Battle at Hickman canceled due to COVID-19 case
FNF Pregame Week 4: Battle at Hickman canceled due to COVID-19 case
Week four of Friday Night Fever has arrived. Before you head out to your team's game or tune in to... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 5:56:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 4 of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week features the Marshall Owls taking on the... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 5:43:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

COVID-19 cases climb in Stover
COVID-19 cases climb in Stover
STOVER - COVID-19 is affecting young and old alike in Morgan County. According to the Morgan County Health Center... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 5:03:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

Battle football reacts to game cancellation due to COVID-19 case
Battle football reacts to game cancellation due to COVID-19 case
COLUMBIA — Battle High School canceled its game set for Friday against the Hickman High School Kewpies. Battle announced... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 3:14:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in Sports

Missouri Water Patrol reports 2 killed after boats collide in Table Rock Lake
Missouri Water Patrol reports 2 killed after boats collide in Table Rock Lake
NEAR CRANE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Water Patrol is investigating a deadly crash killing a father and son from... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

St. Louis County links COVID-19 clusters 'directly to sports practices or games'
St. Louis County links COVID-19 clusters 'directly to sports practices or games'
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - As parents and student-athletes continue to protest the ban on some youth sports games... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 1:27:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

Missouri man given probation for shooting threat at Walmart
Missouri man given probation for shooting threat at Walmart
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A 39-year-old Missouri man accused of threatening to shoot people at a Walmart has been sentenced... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 12:43:05 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

CPD investigates two shots fired incidents, arrest one suspect
CPD investigates two shots fired incidents, arrest one suspect
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers are investigating two separate shots fired reports in west and south Columbia from Thursday evening.... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 11:26:00 AM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

UPDATE: CPS to discuss Rock Bridge football field at special session
UPDATE: CPS to discuss Rock Bridge football field at special session
COLUMBIA- UPDATE 3 p.m.: The Columbia Board of Education met in a closed session with its attorney regarding the field... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 10:53:00 AM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

Veteran details how he worked through suicidal thoughts
Veteran details how he worked through suicidal thoughts
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ( WPMT ) -- "It was really, really hard and scary," said James Stafford, a veteran. ... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 8:52:00 AM CDT September 18, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

A firefighter has died in the California wildfire sparked by a gender reveal party
A firefighter has died in the California wildfire sparked by a gender reveal party
(CNN) -- A firefighter has been killed in the El Dorado Fire, the blaze sparked this month by a botched... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 8:17:00 AM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

US plans to restrict access to TikTok and WeChat on Sunday
US plans to restrict access to TikTok and WeChat on Sunday
(CNN) -- The Commerce Department plans to restrict access to TikTok and WeChat on Sunday as the Trump administration's executive... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 7:56:00 AM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County adds 42 new COVID-19 cases
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County adds 42 new COVID-19 cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 7:49:00 AM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

Qantas seven-hour flight to nowhere sells out in 10 minutes
Qantas seven-hour flight to nowhere sells out in 10 minutes
(CNN) -- Pre-pandemic, many of us viewed flying simply as a method of getting from one destination to another as... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 6:46:00 AM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Sept. 18
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Sept. 18
Modified Boone County health order in effect starting today The order goes into effect 12 a.m. Sept. 18 and... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 4:45:00 AM CDT September 18, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 64°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7pm 65°
8pm 61°
9pm 60°
10pm 59°