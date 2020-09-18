Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County adds 42 new COVID-19 cases

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.



Previous coverage:

Updates for Friday, Sept. 18 will become available below:

5:30 p.m.: Cole County adds 42 new COVID-19 cases

The Cole County Health Department reported 42 new COVID-19 cases Friday. The county has 138 active cases.

5:10 p.m.: Southern Boone School District reports 23 people in quarantine after employee tests positive

In an email to families Friday, the Southern Boone School district announced a positive employee COVID-19 case.

The email stated there were 17 students who came in close contact with the employee in the middle school and five district employees who will need to quarantine for 14 days.

The district will continue to provide in-seat instruction for Kindergarten through twelfth grades.

5:00 p.m.: CPS reports 64.9 percent 14-day positivity rate

Columbia Public Schools added 73 new COVID-19 cases Friday. The 14-day positivity rate is 64.9 percent, down two percent from Thursday.

4:15 p.m.: Boone County adds 79 new COVID-19 cases

The Boone County Health Department added 79 new cases Friday. The active total cases is now 462.

There are 59 hospitalizations in Boone County as of Friday.

Boone County recorded 79 COVID-19 cases today, September 18. As reported earlier, the county also recorded its 8th COVID-19 related death today. /1https://t.co/zMXkqvVlbG pic.twitter.com/wVHcdB2jwr — Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) September 18, 2020

2:30 p.m.: Missouri adds 23 new COVID-19 related deaths

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 23 new COVID-19 related deaths Friday, bringing the total to 1,780.

The state also added 1,795 new cases and reported a 11.7 percent 7-day positivity rate.

COVID-19 update for Sept 18:

- 1,795 new cases

- 11.7%: 7-day positivity rate

- 23 deaths added



MHA hospitalization data: https://t.co/mLKnjy3onI



Learn more about Missouri’s COVID-19 response and statistics at https://t.co/V6es2EUkO0 #COVID19 | #ShowMeStrong pic.twitter.com/M8lDdHKx0R — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) September 18, 2020

1:30 p.m.: Boone County updates positivity rate to 22.6 percent

The Boone County Health Department reported a 22.6 percent positivity rate for the week of Sept. 11-17, a .4 percent decrease from the previous week.

The COVID-19 positivity rate for Boone County residents for the week of 09/11-09/17 has been updated. Please note that this rate is preliminary and may change in the coming weeks as we receive more negative test results, therefore increasing the denominator for this calculation. pic.twitter.com/culbIxF9zw — Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) September 18, 2020

12:30 p.m.: MU reports 28 new student cases

The University of Missouri is reporting 28 new student COVID-19 cases for Friday, September 18. The total now stands at 184.

18 students have recovered since Thursday, September 17. The total recovered number is now at 1,234.

0.7 percent of the student body at MU has tested positive for COVID-19. There are currently three active faculty cases and 16 active staff member cases of COVID-19.

11:30 a.m.: MU pauses COVID-19 testing at Hearnes Center, adds student walk-up testing center

MU Health Care is pausing testing at the Hearnes Center COVID-19 testing site by the Mizzou softball stadium due to changes in testing demand.

According to a press release from MU Health Care, testing decreased from 3,100 in the last week of August to 2,000 last week. MU Health Care will only operate the Mizzou North site to optimize staff and resources starting Saturday, Sept. 19.

MU will resume testing at the Hearnes testing site if testing demand increases.

MU students will have access to a walk-up testing location on campus by the south side of Parking Structure 7, across from the Missouri Orthopedic Institute.

Mizzou North testing site's hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

10:15 a.m.: State Tech cancels 2021 spring break

According to a press release from State Technical College of Missouri, the State Tech Board of Regent announced it will cancel spring break for next semester in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The early decision will give students and employees time to plan for change.

State Tech will begin the spring semester on Jan. 5 and end the spring semester one week early with graduation now set for May 1.

10:10 a.m.: Boone County announces eighth COVID-19 related death

According to the Boone County Health Department Twitter, the county has reported its eighth COVID-19 related death Friday morning. The individual was in the 70 to 74 age group.

No other information about this individual will be released at this time.

We are saddened to report that Boone County has recorded our 8th COVID-19 related death. The individual was in the 70-74 age group. This death will be reflected on the Information Hub update this afternoon. No other information about this individual will be released at this time. — Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) September 18, 2020

Interactive COVID-19 dashboard

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily.

This map, developed by staff at the Columbia Missourian, reflects the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Senior Services. Case counts are normalized with population numbers to show the number of cases per 100,000 people in each county. Numbers update daily.