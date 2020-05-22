Friday COVID-19 Coverage: University of Missouri has 144 additional furloughs

6:15 p.m. | University of Missouri has additional furloughs

The University of Missouri released they are furloughing 1,043 employees, an increase of 144 employees from last week, according to a post on their website. The furloughs will save the university $1.75 million.

The university has laid off 66 employees, an increase of 17 employees from last week, which is a savings of $2.38 million.

Last week, the university furloughed 899 employees. Forty-nine employees had also been laid off.

There were also 1,038 mandatory or voluntary salary reductions this week for a total savings of $3.93 million. There were also 33 contract non-renewals for a savings of $1.02 million.

5:15 p.m. | Three additional cases in Boone County

The City of Columbia issued a press release Friday and said there are now 111 cases of the coronavirus in Boone County.

Twelve of the cases are active, 98 are released from isolation and there was one death.

5:10 p.m. | All residents, employees test negative at local nursing facility

The Neighborhoods by TigerPlace in Columbia said that all of their employees and residents were tested on Wedesday, according to a press release.

The facility lifted its in-room quarantine due to the results of the test, according to the release.

The quarantine has been in effect since an employee at the facility tested positive for the virus on May 5.

There is still a no visitor policy at the facility which began on March 13, according to the release.

5:00 p.m. | Montgomery County adds one new COVID-19 case

A post on the Montgomery County Health Department Facebook page said there are now eight cases of the coronavirus and seven people have recovered.

3:45 p.m. | Audrain County positive case count doubles from Thursday

The Audrain County Health Department said in a press release that 499 residents have been tested for COVID-19. There are 47 cases of the coronavirus in Audrain County, 46 are active and one patient has recovered.

On Thursday, there were 23 total cases, 22 active and one patient who had recovered.

All of the cases are considered to be community transmission.

Four hundred and thirty two patients tested negative.

2:50 p.m. | City of Osage Beach to resume in-person meetings

The city released a press release that said public meetings will resume in June with restrictions.

The meetings will have limited seating and attendees will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and their temperature.

The release also said the lobbies will be open to the public on May 26 with restrictions.

2:45 p.m. | Columbia, Boone County issue updated occupancy order

The City of Columbia issued a press release Friday that included guidelines for all businesses in Boone County to reopen with limited occupancy.

Highlights of the order included that restaurants, bars can operate at 50% occupancy and retail businesses can operate at 50% capacity. Large businesses such as movie theaters and nightclubs have to submit to an operational plan to the Public Health and Human Services department before reopening, according to the release.

The release also said playgrounds can be open now and non-contact or limited contact sports can begin to be played. This includes baseball, softball and volleyball. Sports like football, soccer and wrestling that are contact sports can have non-contact practices. Child care, day camps and other dependent services can open with group sizes of up to 25 children. This order will go into effect at midnight Tuesday.

2:00 p.m. | Missouri unemployment rate up to 9.7%

The rate of unemployment in Missouri was up by nearly 6% from the rate in March, 3.9%, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

The unemployment rate last April was 3.2%.

8:57 a.m. | Jefferson City and Mexico testing sites to close for Memorial Day

The COVID-19 testing sites in Jefferson City and Mexico will be closed Monday in remembrance of Memorial day.

The Jefferson City site is located at the Health Plaza East entrance and testing is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. In Mexico the testing site is located at the main/north entrance of the hospital off of Love and Monroe Streets. Testing is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Sundays by appointment only.

Both sites will reopen on Tuesday, May 26.

7:00 a.m. | Mobile testing available Friday

Mobile COVID-19 testing is available from 9 a.m to 1 p.m Friday at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Columbia. Testing is available for those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.