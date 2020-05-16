Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Moniteau County reports first death

Previous coverage:

Updates for Friday, May 14 will be posted below:

6:00 p.m.: Moniteau County reports first death

The Moniteau County Health Department reported the first COVID-19 related death. They say the person was in their 90s.

5:00 p.m.: Saline County reports six new cases, one new death

The Saline County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases in the last. 24 hours. There are 247 total cases in the state. 193 are recovered and 54 are active with six people hospitalized.

Two people have died from the virus in the county.

3:30 p.m.: Boone County outlines new reopening plans

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services outlined potential relaxed guidelines for the next reopening phase.

The plan, expected to be fully released in two weeks, could include:

Increased capacity for all businesses and organizations.

Large venues such as bars, pools and playgrounds reopening with occupancy limits.

Mass gatherings of some size resuming.

Any venue reopening would need to include a plan to control the spread of infectious disease through social distancing, cleaning, disinfection, contact tracing and customer notification in the event of an outbreak stemming from the venue, according to a news release.

The next phase of the recovery plan would coincide with potential changes to the state order which is set to expire on May 31.

2:00 p.m.: 139 new cases reported statewide.

Missouri now has 10,456 positive COVID-19 cases with 576 deaths, according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

This includes 139 new cases and 14 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 134,458 people have been tested in the state, with an update expected later in the day.

In mid-missouri, Callaway and Boone Counties reported no new cases Friday.