Friday COVID-19 coverage: Moniteau County to offer community testing

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community.

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.

Previous coverage:

Updates for Friday, June 12 will be posted below:

5 p.m.: Moniteau County to offer community testing

Staffers from Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri National Guard will perform drive-thru diagnostic testing for COVID-19 on June 19 and 20 at First Baptist Church in California.

The tests are available to anyone in Missouri, including people without any symptoms of COVID-19.

Testing is available from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19, and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 20.

Online registration is available at health.mo.gov/communirt test or by calling the state hotline at 877-435-8411.

3 p.m.: MO cases reach 15,585

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri have reached 15,585, according to the state's Department of Health and Senior Services. 872 people have died from the virus.